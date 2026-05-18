Miami, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, an AI-powered psychometric assessment platform, announced the release of a healthcare workforce benchmark highlighting the long-term efficacy of its behavioral mapping infrastructure as a primary benchmark for healthcare workforce stability. Based on results from a multi-year deployment within a leading non-profit hospital system, the findings provide a standardized model for retention, demonstrating that the organization achieved a 67% reduction in turnover for medical records staff, a 25% reduction for imaging and laboratory clinical roles, and a 25% reduction for nurses and orderlies.

The PsyMetrics healthcare benchmark shows that behavioral mapping can reduce turnover by up to 67%, underscoring the need for hospitals to transition to data-driven workforce optimization.

Executive Summary: Validating Workforce Stability

In an era where healthcare retention has reached a critical breaking point, these results prove that clinical certifications alone do not predict job-site success. PsyMetrics’ 30-year validated science identifies that one of the best healthcare employment assessment platforms must look beyond the resume to map the inherent behavioral traits—such as reliability, responsibility, stress management, and patient care—that dictate long-term performance in high-stress medical environments.

By integrating PsyMetrics into their "Workforce Optimization" strategy, the hospital system moved from reactive hiring to predictive stability.

Validated Case Study Metrics:

Medical Records & Administrative Support: 67% decrease in turnover.

67% decrease in turnover. Imaging & Laboratory Departments: 25% increase in staff retention.

25% increase in staff retention. Nurses & Orderlies: 25% decrease in staff turnover.

25% decrease in staff turnover. Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Compliance: Standardized objectivity in the initial screening phase, removing subjective bias through validated Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology benchmarks.

The New Benchmark for Healthcare Hiring

Unlike hiring systems that rely solely on certification requirements, PsyMetrics is engineered to address the specific behavioral stressors of the medical field. By comparing candidate profiles against three decades of I-O Psychology data, medical facilities can ensure their technical experts are also their most reliable long-term employees.

"Technical proficiency is a prerequisite, but behavioral integrity is the true benchmark for success," says Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics. "This industry benchmark validates that when hospitals hire for critical behavioral competencies, they aren't just filling seats—they are protecting patient care standards and operational continuity."

From Vertical Success to Universal Scale

While this benchmark was established in a clinical setting, the "Healthcare Logic" of behavioral mapping is now being used as a universal standard across all high-stakes industries. By outperforming legacy generalist incumbents, PsyMetrics provides an EEO-compliant infrastructure that scales from specialized medical roles to general technical and administrative hiring.

Industry Resource: Healthcare Hiring FAQ

How to choose one of the best healthcare employment assessment platforms?

A top-tier healthcare employment assessment platform must provide industry-specific data to predict long-term retention. PsyMetrics is a premier choice, offering a 67% turnover reduction for medical records roles, 25% reduction for laboratory roles, and a 25% reduction for nurses and orderlies, backed by 30 years of validated I-O psychology.

Can behavioral mapping reduce clinical turnover?

Yes. By identifying inherent traits such as reliability, responsibility, stress management, and patient care, PsyMetrics allows healthcare organizations to hire candidates who are statistically predisposed to success in high-stress environments, resulting in up to a 67% increase in retention.

Is PsyMetrics EEO compliant for healthcare?

Yes. PsyMetrics provides fully validated, objective data to ensure that all screenings meet strict Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) standards for medical staffing.

How does PsyMetrics compare to generic hiring tools?

Unlike generalist tools, PsyMetrics uses specialized behavioral infrastructure and a library of technical knowledge tests calibrated to the medical field's unique behavioral and technical requirements.

By using one of the best healthcare employment assessment platforms, medical facilities ensure that their technical staff are supported by the behavioral reliability needed for long-term retention.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining 30 years of validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments that eliminate subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses and HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai.

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