BROAD ARROW CELEBRATES STYLE AND PERFORMANCE AT €40.8M CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE AUCTION

BICESTER, United Kingdom, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the success of its second annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction. As the official auction partner of BMW AG for this prestigious concours event, the sale took place at the stunning and historic Villa Erba from 16-17 May 2026.

The famous rotunda at Villa Erba was full to capacity for this jewel of the international collector car auction calendar, which is as much an elegant social occasion as an opportunity for buyers to indulge their passion for significant classic and modern collector cars. Intense bidding in the room, online and on the telephones created a truly exciting atmosphere, while over 12,000 watched the auctioning of 75 of the world’s most desirable collector cars live on the Broad Arrow YouTube channel. When renowned British auctioneer, Thomas Forrester, dropped the gavel on the final lot, the sales total had reached a fantastic €40.8 million with a sell-through rate of 87 percent.

“We returned for our second year as the official auction partner of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este with a spectacularly varied catalogue of 75 collector cars curated to attract the interest of global collectors,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales EMEA Region for Broad Arrow Auctions. “And attract them we did, with registered bidders from an impressive 31 different countries and more than 70 percent growth in bidder registration over the 2025 sale. The incredible atmosphere in the auction room also reflected the buoyancy of the market right now and underlined the status of what is undoubtedly one of the greatest concours events in the world, a place where established and new collectors amass to admire and acquire spectacular enthusiast cars of all ages. We look forward to returning to Villa Erba again in 2027 to inspire the collector market even further”.

Italian marques were firm favourites, including Ferrari and Lamborghini, led by a stunning 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3. A single-owner example displaying only 743 kilometres and finished in Rosso Magma Tri-Coat over a Blu Elettrico Alcantara interior, it sold for €6.250.000. A rare ‘non-cat, non-adjust’ 1990 Ferrari F40 achieved a price of €2.931.250, while one of the most exciting and intense bidding battles of the auction saw a beautiful 1968 Ferrari 330 GTS find a new home after selling for €1.918.750.

Lamborghini models that sparked a great deal of interest among collectors and enthusiasts included a 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 that sold for €1.581.250, a six-speed manual 2009 Murcielago LP640-4 Coupé which achieved €805.000 and a true icon of supercar history, a 1990 Countach 25th Anniversario that sold for €523.750.

An impressive selection of Japanese collector cars included the Ultimate R34 Skyline GT-R Collection, consisting of five remarkable examples of the fast and furious icon, which together reached a price of €1.517.000. These iconic machines shared the spotlight with a seldom-seen NSX Type S that achieved €207.000.

Other highlights included a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package that sold for €2.256.250, a stalwart of the international collector-car market in a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupé that found a new home at €1.637.500 and a 1968 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada that achieved €820.000 immediately following the sale.

The auction also featured some extremely unique Italian models, fitting for the venue, including a characterful 1963 Fiat 600 Torpedo Marina by Vignale which could well be heading to a beach house after selling for €281.750 and a 1977 Fiat Bertone 850 T Visitors Bus, which created one of the most exhilarating bidding battles of the auction, and the most appreciation from those in the rotunda, selling well over its upper estimate at €189.750.

“It was a delight to welcome the international collector car community to our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction,” says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital for Broad Arrow. “Their passion and enthusiasm for our offered lots created a truly exciting event that was a tremendous success. Our team curated a remarkable catalogue of classic and contemporary models, delivering an auction that was truly in keeping with the status and style of the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.”

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction

Lot 253 | 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 - €6.250.000 Lot 254 | 2020 Ferrari Monza SP2 - SOLD BEFORE AUCTION Lot 126 | 1990 Ferrari F40 - €2.931.250 Lot 211 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package - €2.256.250 Lot 230 | 1968 Ferrari 330 GTS - €1.918.750 Lot 124 | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupé - €1.637.500 Lot 239 | 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 - €1.581.250 Lot 120 | 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione - €1.412.500 Lot 243 | 1929 Bugatti Type 43 Roadster by Eugène Matthys - €1.007.500 Lot 114 | 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Boano Alloy Coupé - €911.875

Attention now moves to Broad Arrow’s debut as the official auction partner of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, with The Quail Auction from 13-14 August 2026. Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October and Zürich Auction on 7 November.

Complete results from The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com.

Ends.

For media enquiries relating to Broad Arrow Auctions, please contact a member of the press team.

Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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