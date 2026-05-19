Parsons Celebrates the Opening of D Line Subway Extension Section 1

CHANTILLY, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Los Angeles County Transportation Authority (Metro) has opened the D Line Subway Extension Section 1 project. The D Line Extension project is being built in three sections and will ultimately extend the transit system westward for about nine miles under Wilshire Boulevard. Section 1 includes the design and construction of 3.9 miles of subway from the current terminus at Wilshire/Western in the city of Los Angeles to the city of Beverly Hills with three new underground stations at La Brea, Fairfax, and La Cienega. Parsons served as lead designer for Section 1 and performed design management and final design.

“We are excited to see this extension of the D Line begin service for the community,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “This subway extension will improve commuter access for nearby neighborhoods and open access to cultural and art locations that had been previously limited. It is always rewarding to see such critical infrastructure come to life and serve communities for decades to come.”

This segment, along with future sections, will provide safe and sustainable solutions that reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and ease travel for commuters between Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Section 1 of the D Line Subway Extension also opens accessibility to significant cultural and art institutions such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Petersen Automotive Museum, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. During the development of the station and streetscape designs, Parsons worked closely with Metro, City of Los Angeles, City of Beverly Hills, and stakeholders to provide station designs that would complement and enhance the corridor’s existing features.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, over 450 rail and transit projects, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit parsons.com/rail-transit/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

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