What’s the Next Big Thing in HR Tech? Find Out at Pitchfest 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set to take place October 20 – 22 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, HR Tech is looking for the solutions, services, strategies, and teams shaping the future of work. Through two distinct programs, Pitchfest and HR Icons, the conference will showcase the intersection of technology and humans within the HR space and consider what that change means for the workplace.

Pitchfest 2026

Renowned for spotlighting the next generation of HR technologies, the annual Pitchfest returns in 2026, now with up to $40,000 in cash prizes, sponsored by CoAdvantage/PrimePay. Once the initial applications are in, a panel of experts will choose 30 companies to participate at HR Tech. Across the three preliminary rounds, ten companies will have three minutes to present to a live audience and two minutes to answer questions from the judges. Scoring will be based on a combination of judges’ votes (70 percent) and audience participation (30 percent). Each round will feature a unique set of judges from a range of HR technology backgrounds.

Two companies per round will advance to the final, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, where they will pitch again, this time for five minutes, with up to three minutes for questions. One of the program updates for 2026 is the addition of a new third-place prize, to be decided by audience vote. The rubric for first and second place remains the same. All winners benefit from unparalleled exposure to the HR technology community and endless bragging rights.

Applications for Pitchfest are now open to exhibiting startups. The deadline to submit is Thursday, August 20, 2026.

HR Icons 2026

For companies with 500 or more employees, HR Tech has seven award categories designed to celebrate their success:

Best Workplace Culture

Excellence in Change Management

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Excellence in Employee Engagement

Excellence in HR Tech Innovation and AI

Excellence in Talent Strategy and Development

Team of the Year: Excellence in HR Transformation



These awards are intended to honor the impact HR teams make, amplify employer brands, elevate the stories of these organizations and honor the HR community at HR Tech 2026. As part of this recognition, HR Tech and HR Executive will host the HR Icons Awards Evening on Monday, October 19, 2026, the night before the conference starts. The HR Icons Awards Evening will unveil the winners and honor leaders from across the industry.

Entry criteria and submission details for the HR Icons are available online. Nominations close on Friday, June 5, 2026.

“HR Tech is designed to help the HR community understand where the industry is going next,” said Katherine Childress, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions. “There are layers to that, including what HR teams are doing today and what technologies they are going to need to implement tomorrow. HR Icons and Pitchfest allow us to recognize the work of solution providers and practitioners and highlight it in a meaningful way. HR Tech is intended to be a hands-on experience for everyone involved, giving attendees the opportunity to see the market landscape and learn from one another in real-time.”

To join in shaping the future of work and be among the first to find out who wins Pitchfest and the HR Icons, register now for HR Tech 2026 by visiting https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.