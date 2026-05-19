Match2 Joins Phenom Marketplace, Bringing the First Universal Candidate Profile and Connected Talent Network to Phenom-Powered Career Sites

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Match2, the platform powering the Universal Candidate Profile™, today announced its integration with the Phenom Marketplace, making it available to the thousands of employers who rely on Phenom to power their talent experience. This partnership brings Match2's Universal Candidate Profile™, Direct Talent Network™ (DTN), and Talent Connector™ platform into the Phenom hiring ecosystem, creating a more connected, personalized hiring experience across employers’ career sites. The integration extends the Phenom experience with a portable profile that travels with candidates across every employer they choose to connect with — giving them continuity across career sites for the first time.

By combining AI-powered matching, interactive apply, and persistent candidate connectivity, Match2 helps employers capture, qualify, and stay connected with talent, while giving candidates a portable profile that is recognized across participating employers. The result is a consumer-like recruiting experience that keeps candidates engaged long after the application moment.

As part of this announcement, Match2 introduces Connect With™ — a model designed for the full arc of the talent relationship, not just one-time applications. Unlike traditional "Apply With" tools, Connect With™ creates persistent, opted-in connections between candidates and employers they choose to follow. Candidates maintain one portable profile throughout their careers, while employers gain a private, consent-based community of verified candidates signaling their status and intent.

"Employers don't need more applicants — they need a better way to turn candidate attention into relationships. Right now, candidates still visit every employer separately and start from scratch. We solve that — much like reservation apps simplified how consumers manage restaurant reservations. With the Match2 integration, Phenom customers will convert career site traffic into living, opted-in talent networks." — Doug Berg, Founder & Chief Matcher, Match2

How the Connected Talent Network Works

The integration operates in three stages:

First Visit — Connect and Personalize: Candidates create a Universal Candidate Profile on any Phenom-powered career site, sharing skills, shifts, locations, and work preferences — with the ability to verify credentials before applying. They immediately receive AI-powered job recommendations and a personalized experience across every Phenom career site.

Optimized Apply — Stay Connected and Visible: Candidates track real-time application status across all employers in their Match2 network from a single portal. Employers receive ongoing availability signals, including who is active and who has accepted another offer, eliminating wasted time on both sides.

Career-Long Connection — A Living Talent Network: Candidates maintain a single living resume that updates simultaneously across all connected employers. Employers build a private Direct Talent Network™ that keeps candidate data current, eliminating the need to chase, campaign, or repurchase talent from outside sources.

What Candidates Gain

One Profile, Every Employer: A Universal Candidate Profile that travels with the candidate across Phenom-powered career sites — no new accounts, no re-entering information, no starting from scratch.

A Universal Candidate Profile that travels with the candidate across Phenom-powered career sites — no new accounts, no re-entering information, no starting from scratch. A Personal Career Portal: One destination to manage employer relationships, track application status, and maintain a living resume that stays current across every connected employer.

One destination to manage employer relationships, track application status, and maintain a living resume that stays current across every connected employer. Personalized from the First Visit: The Talent Connector™ recognizes Match2 users and enables one-click Connect With™ — instantly surfacing matched jobs.

The Talent Connector™ recognizes Match2 users and enables one-click Connect With™ — instantly surfacing matched jobs. Free for Candidates: Match2 is free, promoted on career sites as a personal utility — the same way reservation apps appear on restaurant websites.

What Employers Gain

Instantly Upgraded Candidate Experience: Match2 delivers immediate improvements in personalization, recommendations, and pre-apply qualification to any Phenom career site.

Match2 delivers immediate improvements in personalization, recommendations, and pre-apply qualification to any Phenom career site. A Private Direct Talent Network™: A community of opted-in, verified candidates connected to a specific employer brand — no shared pools, no competing employers, no third-party algorithms.

A community of opted-in, verified candidates connected to a specific employer brand — no shared pools, no competing employers, no third-party algorithms. Higher-Quality Applications: Interactive applications capture five times more qualified candidates who weren't ready to apply, enhancing Phenom Fit Score and reducing recruiter review time.

Interactive applications capture five times more qualified candidates who weren't ready to apply, enhancing Phenom Fit Score and reducing recruiter review time. Cross-Market Intelligence: Employers gain insight into where candidates are engaging, how their process stacks up against competitors, and — through direct candidate feedback — why they're winning or losing talent.

Employers gain insight into where candidates are engaging, how their process stacks up against competitors, and — through direct candidate feedback — why they're winning or losing talent. Data That Fuels Agentic Hiring: Shared candidate signals give employers first-mover advantage when high-potential talent enters the market, powering the next generation of recruiting automation.



"Most companies already have enough traffic. Too much disappears before recruiters can use it. Match2 + Phenom helps employers capture that investment, making career sites more personalized, talent connections more alive, and candidate data more useful." — Elaine Orler, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Match2

Availability

Match2's Connected Talent Solutions are available now through the Phenom Marketplace. Phenom customers can visit match2.com or contact their Phenom account team.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom’s platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com . Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and TikTok .

About Match2 (Connected Talent Solutions™)

Match2 is the candidate connectivity company for the hiring industry and creator of the first true consumer experience for job seekers. Through its Universal Candidate Profile, Direct Talent Network™, and Talent Connector™ platform, Match2 gives candidates a portable career identity while delivering employers a private, consent-based network of verified talent. Founded by Doug Berg, Match2 integrates with employer-side ATS and HCM platforms. Learn more at match2.com.