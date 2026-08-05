Connected Talent Solutions™ from Match2 Now Available on SAP® Store

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Match2, the platform powering the Universal Candidate Profile™, today announced that its Connected Talent Solutions™ is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Connected Talent Solutions integrates with SAP SmartRecruiters Solutions and SAP Talent Solutions to deliver a portable candidate profile, AI-powered matching, and persistent candidate connectivity to customers — turning career site traffic into living, opted-in talent networks. The integration brings Match2’s Universal Candidate Profile™, Direct Talent Network™ (DTN), and Talent Connector™ platform into the SAP Talent ecosystem.

Match2 addresses a structural gap in enterprise recruiting: Employers only see what a candidate enters into their own system, and candidates still have to visit every employer separately and start from scratch each time. Match2’s Connect With™ model is built for the full arc of the talent relationship rather than a one-time application: candidates maintain one portable profile throughout their careers, while employers gain a private, consent-based community of verified candidates signaling their status and intent. For SAP Talent Solutions customers, that turns a career site from a one-way capture form into a two-way connection layer, with profile and match data flowing into the recruiting system of record.

“Employers don’t need more applicants, they need a better way to turn candidate attention into relationships. Candidates still start over at every employer, the same way consumers once called every restaurant one at a time before reservation apps. Match2 ends that. With this integration, SAP customers convert career site traffic into living, opted-in talent networks that stay current long after the application moment.” — Doug Berg, Founder & Chief Matcher, Match2

How Does the Match2 Connected Talent Network Work?

There are three stages:

Connect and Personalize: On their first visit, candidates create a Universal Candidate Profile™ on the employer’s career site and share their skills, shift availability, location and work preferences. There is even the ability to verify their credentials before applying. Once complete, candidates will immediately receive AI-powered job recommendations and a personalized experience across every connected employer within the broader talent network.

Stay Connected and Visible: With optimized apply functionality, candidates can track real-time application status across all employers in their Match2 network from a single portal. Employers will receive ongoing availability signals — including which candidates are active and which have accepted other offers — eliminating wasted time on both sides.

A Living Talent Network: To support career-long connection, candidates maintain a single living resume that updates simultaneously across all connected employers. Employers have the ability to build a private Direct Talent Network™ that keeps candidate data current, eliminating the need to chase, campaign, or repurchase talent from outside sources.

What Do Employers Gain from Match2?

Key benefits of Match2 include:

An instantly upgraded candidate experience: Match2 immediately improves the personalization, recommendations, and pre-apply qualification features of any existing career site, with no need to re-platform.

Match2 immediately improves the personalization, recommendations, and pre-apply qualification features of any existing career site, with no need to re-platform. A private Direct Talent Network™: A living community of opted-in, verified candidates connected to a specific employer brand. No shared pools, no competing employers, no third-party algorithms.

A living community of opted-in, verified candidates connected to a specific employer brand. No shared pools, no competing employers, no third-party algorithms. Higher-quality applications: Interactive applications capture five times more qualified candidates than non-qualified, saving recruiter review time in the process.

Interactive applications capture five times more qualified candidates than non-qualified, saving recruiter review time in the process. Cross-market intelligence: Employers gain insight into where and how candidates are engaging, benchmark their process against competitors, and through direct candidate feedback learn why they are winning or losing talent.

Employers gain insight into where and how candidates are engaging, benchmark their process against competitors, and through direct candidate feedback learn why they are winning or losing talent. Data that fuels agentic hiring: As high-potential talent enters the market, consented candidate signals give employers a first-mover advantage and provide AI-assisted recruiting workflows with current data rather than stale records to reason over.



What Do Candidates Gain with a Match2 Universal Candidate Profile?

With a Match2 Universal Candidate Profile, candidates have a single profile for every employer. This Universal Candidate Profile travels with the candidate, eliminating the need for new accounts, re-entering information or starting from scratch with each application. The Universal Candidate Profile also acts as a personal career portal, serving as one destination to manage employer relationships, track application status, and maintain a living resume that stays current across every connected employer.

The Talent Connector™ personalizes the experience from the first visit, recognizing Match2 users and enabling Connect With™ to surface matched jobs instantly. Match2 is free for candidates and promoted on career sites as a personal utility, similar to the way reservation apps appear on restaurant websites.

“Most companies already have enough traffic. Too much of it disappears before recruiters can use it. This integration helps employers capture that investment — making career sites more personalized, talent connections more alive, and candidate data more useful inside the systems they already run.” — Elaine Orler, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Match2

Availability

Match2 Connected Talent Solutions™ is available now through SAP Store. Customers can visit match2.com or contact us through the SAP Store.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Match2 is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Match2 (Connected Talent Solutions™)

Match2 is the candidate connectivity company for the hiring industry and creator of the first true consumer experience for job seekers. Through its Universal Candidate Profile™, Direct Talent Network™, and Talent Connector™ platform, Match2 gives candidates a portable career identity while delivering employers a private, consent-based network of verified talent. Founded by talent industry expert Doug Berg, who founded several companies such as Jobs2web (acquired by SAP/Successfactors), techies.com, ZapInfo (Acquired by Indeed), Match2 integrates with employer-side ATS and HCM platforms. Learn more at match2.com.