Consumers Accelerate Shift Toward DIY Vehicle Maintenance Amid Economic Pressures

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 — Consumers are increasingly taking vehicle care into their own hands, driving measurable growth across the automotive aftermarket as do-it-yourself (DIY) maintenance becomes more mainstream. New insights from Circana highlight how this behavioral shift is impacting key product categories, fueled by economic pressures and evolving ownership and travel needs.

According to recently launched tracking information from Circana, U.S. sales revenue in the automotive hand tools category grew 3.2% in the 12 months ending March 2026. This uptick follows a period of flat performance in the prior year across items such as sockets, wrenches, pliers, and other specialty hand tools sold at auto specialty retailers — underscoring a renewed momentum tied to consumer engagement in DIY auto care.

The DIY trend suggested by the recent growth in automotive hand tools is further underscored by sales in other core maintenance categories Circana has been monitoring. Unit sales of motor oil (quart volume) and filters have increased by 3% or more for three consecutive years across retail channels, signaling sustained consumer commitment to performing routine vehicle maintenance independently.

“Consumers are enlisting do-it-yourself auto maintenance in an effort to save money amid challenging economic times, rising gas prices, and growing needs being placed on their vehicles,” says Nathan Shipley, automotive industry analyst for Circana. “We’re seeing shoppers become more resourceful and hands-on as they look for ways to extend the life of their vehicles and manage expenses.”

The shift reflects broader market dynamics influencing consumer decision-making:

Cost-conscious behavior: Rising costs across fuel, repairs, and everyday expenses are prompting vehicle owners to seek savings through self-service maintenance.

Rising costs across fuel, repairs, and everyday expenses are prompting vehicle owners to seek savings through self-service maintenance. Vehicle longevity needs: With consumers keeping cars longer, there is increased demand for ongoing upkeep and performance optimization.

With consumers keeping cars longer, there is increased demand for ongoing upkeep and performance optimization. Access to knowledge and tools: Online tutorials, digital guides, and more intuitive product designs are making DIY maintenance more accessible than ever.

Online tutorials, digital guides, and more intuitive product designs are making DIY maintenance more accessible than ever. Retail adaptation: Automotive retailers are expanding product assortments and educational resources to meet growing DIY demand.

Recent growth in automotive hand tool sales represents an important indicator of engagement, as these purchases often precede or accompany more advanced repair activities. Meanwhile, the steady growth in consumables like motor oil and filters points to routine maintenance becoming a habitual practice among a broader consumer base.

“As economic uncertainty persists and vehicle dependency remains high, DIY auto maintenance will continue to gain traction with consumers,” added Shipley. “Manufacturers, retailers, and service providers who support these behaviors by offering not just products, but also education, will build the consumer relationships that are critical right now.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.