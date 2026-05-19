Plus Therapeutics Partners with Ephemeral Technologies to Deploy AI Execution Platform for CNS Oncology

Partnership to deliver a novel AI-native integrated CNS oncology platform

Platform will unify and analyze Plus’ proprietary therapeutic, diagnostic, and bioinformatics datasets to accelerate precision neuro-oncology

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces that it has signed an agreement to enter into a strategic partnership with Ephemeral Technologies (“Ephemeral”) to deliver a unique AI execution platform for CNS oncology. The AI execution platform is designed to integrate, organize, and derive actionable intelligence from longitudinal therapeutic, diagnostic and bioinformatic data sets generated across Plus’ CNS oncology technology programs.

“Plus is building a CNS oncology platform to integrate across our therapeutics, diagnostics and bioinformatics data sets,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with Ephemeral and its expertise in deploying artificial intelligence brings industry-proven engineering and advanced AI capabilities to the most challenging area of oncology. This partnership is intended to help further position Plus as a leader in CNS oncology and accomplish our mission of improving survival for patients with the most devastating cancers.”

Ephemeral was founded by the former co-heads of Palantir Technologies’ U.S. healthcare business. Ephemeral was launched to bring AI solutions to life sciences to accelerate drug development.

Plus and Ephemeral believe the combination of multi-modal, longitudinal data with generative AI reasoning and agentic workflows will create both near- and long-term value for shareholders. Beginning in 2026, Plus anticipates tangible improvements in both laboratory and clinical operating efficiency and workflows. Beyond 2026, Plus intends to increasingly use artificial intelligence for fully integrated operational workflows, operational decision support, translational and treatment response analytics, patient stratification, precision oncology initiatives, pharmaceutical collaborations and real-world evidence initiatives.

“Ephemeral was founded to help companies like Plus align AI to real scientific and operational execution to more quickly deliver better medicines to patients,” said Drew Goldstein, Ephemeral Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “Plus’ unique positioning and data sets in CNS oncology represents an ideal opportunity for Ephemeral, and we are proud to leverage our technology to support Plus’ mission to help patients with CNS cancers.”

Under the agreement, Plus Therapeutics and Ephemeral will assess and implement AI-enabled data infrastructure to support the integration, organization, and analysis of complex CNS oncology data sets generated through the Company’s therapeutic and diagnostic workflows. No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Ephemeral Technologies, Inc.

Ephemeral Technologies, Inc. is building systems to align AI with real scientific and operational execution to accelerate the development and delivery of effective medicines to give people more time. Additional information is available at https://www.ephemeral.now.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, including following the 1-for-25 reverse stock split effected April 2, 2026; the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies, and the timing and outcome of the ReSPECT-LM, ReSPECT-GBM, and ReSPECT-PBC trials; the Company's liquidity position and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production, and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company's clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay Platform, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay, and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor/Media Contacts

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

CORE IR

investor@plustherapeutics.com