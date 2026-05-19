Landstar Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, today reflected on the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, which addresses the scope of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act’s (FAAAA) safety exception to the preemption of state law negligent selection claims.

As a leading freight transportation solutions provider, Landstar has long valued safe and reliable freight transportation. In both its role as a motor carrier providing transportation through a network of approximately 8,500 trucks provided by independently owned Business Capacity Owners (BCOs) operating under Landstar’s motor carrier authority and as a freight broker utilizing a network of approximately 65,000 independent, non-exclusive third-party carriers operating under their own federally issued operating authorities, the Company seeks to offer safe, reliable transportation. Across our business model, Landstar applies disciplined, multi-layered approaches to qualifying BCOs and approving third-party carriers aided in part by technology-enabled vetting tools. With respect to our freight brokerage business, Landstar’s process to approve third-party carriers includes review of federal licensing and safety-related data, adherence to operational and compliance-related standards, and investments in and use of technology-enabled compliance tools. We believe these practices align with federal safety expectations, including guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and reflect Landstar’s belief that all parties involved in freight transportation have an important role to play with respect to highway safety.

“Safety is fundamental to how Landstar operates,” said Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For years, we have applied disciplined processes to evaluate, qualify and arrange transportation solutions because it is the right thing to do for our customers, our independent agents, and the motoring public. This decision reinforces the importance of how we operate and is consistent with the standards that make Landstar the leading platform for independent agents, BCOs, and third-party carriers.”

Industry observers have noted that the decision may increase focus on carrier selection practices and elevate expectations around insurance, compliance, and operational discipline across the brokerage sector. We believe Landstar’s established approach, including its insurance framework and focus on qualified third-party carriers, positions the Company well to operate in this environment. Over time, Landstar has also reduced the size of its approved carrier network as advances in internal systems, third-party technology, and industry tools have enabled more rigorous and data-driven carrier evaluation.

Landstar also believes there is an opportunity for greater clarity at the federal level regarding standards for carrier selection and qualification. The Company encourages Congress, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the FMCSA to further define expectations in this area and to evaluate current minimum financial responsibility requirements, which have not been meaningfully updated in decades.

Landstar will continue to apply and evolve its established carrier qualification and approval programs, including ongoing investment in vetting technology, use of safety and compliance data, and monitoring through internal systems and third-party tools, as part of its commitment to safety, security, and service across its network of independent agents, BCOs, third-party carriers, and employees.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety, and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.