Stellantis MarketCenter to Launch Point Predictive’s BorrowerCheck™ with Driver’s License Scan Across U.S. Dealer Network

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leading provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for auto lending, today announced that Stellantis MarketCenter will offer BorrowerCheck™ for Dealers with Driver’s License Scan to more than 2,600 Stellantis dealerships across the United States. The launch puts advanced fraud prevention and identity verification directly into the workflows dealers use every day, with no new hardware to install and no disruption to the customer experience.

Auto lending fraud now accounts for more than $10 billion in annual losses, driven by synthetic identities, document manipulation, and organized fraud rings. Most of this fraud begins at the point of sale, before applications ever reach a lender. Dealers who detect it early avoid costly buybacks and protect their lender relationships. Dealers who miss it absorb the financial and reputational damage. Stellantis MarketCenter selected Point Predictive to give its dealer network the tools to catch these schemes in real time, without slowing down legitimate buyers.

"We at MarketCenter are proud to launch our partnership with Point Predictive. As fraud continues to evolve, it is critical that we equip our dealers with viable solutions that help them stay ahead through real-time, actionable insights,” said Nicole Grace, Business Development Manager for Stellantis MarketCenter. “We chose Point Predictive for their ability to leverage consortium data and provide greater visibility into patterns our dealers would not otherwise see. Our goal in partnering with Point Predictive is to strengthen fraud detection capabilities, reduce risk across our network, and improve the overall efficiency of the decisioning process."

BorrowerCheck for Dealers screens applications against the Data Repository which contains nearly 100 billion risk insights derived from more than 310 million historical loan applications contributed to the consortium by more than 650 financial institutions. The results are specific alerts covering identity fraud, synthetic identities, income and employment misrepresentation, fake employers, and repeat fraud patterns. Dealers receive clear, actionable next steps inside their existing workflow, not a separate report to chase down. The technology detects more than 90% of fraud while reducing false positives by up to 70%.

Driver's License Scan adds a mobile-first layer of identity verification that requires no hardware and no installation. The dealer sends the borrower a link by text. The borrower opens it on their phone and captures the front and back of their license. The image is validated in real time against DMV records and known fake formats, checking for alterations and watermarks. A selfie check can be added as an optional step to confirm the person submitting the license matches the photo on it. BorrowerCheck returns a pass or fail, and when a license fails, the specific reasons are included so the dealer knows what flagged.

Together, the two solutions give dealers a frictionless way to confirm identity, validate income and employment claims, and stop fraud before it enters the lending pipeline. For Stellantis dealers, that means fewer buybacks, stronger lender relationships, and a faster path to delivery for the vast majority of car buyers who are honest about their information.

“Stellantis MarketCenter is putting fraud prevention exactly where it belongs, at the point of sale,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “BorrowerCheck is already protecting some of the largest dealer groups in the country, and with this launch, that protection now reaches more than 2,600 Stellantis dealerships nationwide. Most car buyers are truthful. The job of our technology is to confirm that quickly so dealers can approve good applicants and reserve their attention for the small percentage of applications that deserve a closer look.”

Stellantis dealers can enroll in BorrowerCheck and Driver’s License Scan directly through the MarketCenter platform.

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Stellantis MarketCenter

Stellantis MarketCenter is the centralized hub for approved vendors serving Stellantis’ U.S. dealer network of more than 2,600 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo dealerships. Suppliers featured on MarketCenter meet Stellantis’ standards for quality, reliability, and dealer support, giving dealers preferred pricing and a single, trusted source for the technology and services they rely on every day.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane, Jzane@PointPredictive.com