Point Predictive Introduces IEValidate® True Income and Employment, the Unrivaled Advancement in Employment Verification

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in consumer lending risk solutions, today announced the latest innovations in IEValidate® True Income and Employment, the latest advancements of its income and employment verification technology. The hundreds of lenders already using IEValidate have reduced paystub and other stipulation requests by up to 60-70%, improved loan capture rates by up to 50%, and auto approved up to 70% of validated applications. With True Income and Employment, lenders across all lines of credit extension now receive income and employment analysis on 100% of applications, without paystubs, expensive employment database checks, or consumer logins and with results returned in less than a second. Built on more than 387 million consumer income records and 26 million employer profiles, the expanded product lets lenders remove consumer friction and documentation requirements from the majority of loan applications while catching the income and employment misrepresentation that leads to early payment defaults.

The traditional approach to income and employment verification has never worked well for lenders or borrowers. Paystubs are hard to collect, easy to forge, and slow down the approval process. Employment database checks from legacy providers cover only 30% to 45% of applicants and cost significantly more per search. Most borrowers are truthful on their applications, but these methods treat every applicant as if they need to prove it. IEValidate takes a different approach. By screening income and employment upfront using the largest proprietary income and employment repository, lenders can identify who is truthful at the point of application, without requiring any consumer action or login credentials. Honest borrowers move through faster. Scrutiny gets reserved for the few applications that actually need it.

“When we first launched IEValidate, we proved that lenders don’t need paystubs or expensive legacy employment databases to validate income and employment,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “Hundreds of lenders have now adopted that approach, and the results speak for themselves. True Income and Employment takes that proven model further. Whether it’s auto lending, personal loans, credit cards, rental applications or mortgage, lenders can now screen income and employment upfront on every application at a cost that makes it practical across their entire portfolio. The vast majority of borrowers are telling the truth. IEValidate confirms that in less than a second so lenders can fund those loans or extend credit without documentation friction.”

IEValidate now provides three levels of income intelligence to match each lender’s underwriting needs. When Point Predictive has direct insight into a borrower, an Observed Income Report returns validated income, employer, occupation, and time on the job along with income history over time. When no direct match exists, a Modeled Income Report draws on the more than 114 billion data risk attributes in Point Predictive’s Data Repository to determine whether the borrower’s stated income is reasonable, delivering an Income Risk Score and an expected income range based on occupation, employer, and location. Each level can be integrated directly into a lender’s decisioning systems, and IEValidate also provides raw income and employment attributes including employer validation results, confidence check outcomes, and a default risk score for lenders who want to work with the underlying data with their own underwriting models or scorecards.

Every report runs a series of confidence checks that assess whether the stated income is reasonable for the occupation, consistent with what similar borrowers at the same employer report, in line with geographic norms, and stable over time. The checks also flag whether default risk is elevated and whether the employer appears on Point Predictive’s negative file of more than 16,000 known fake employers. A borrower who passes every check is a clear candidate to move forward without additional documentation. Between the Observed and Modeled reports, lenders receive income and employment analysis on 100% of applications.

“We built IEValidate on the largest proprietary repository of income and employment data in consumer lending,” said Darren Thomas, VP of Data and Technology at Point Predictive. “With more than 387 million income records, 116 billion data risk attributes, and coverage of more than 112 million consumers, lenders can validate income and employment on every single application. No paystubs. No consumer logins. No unmatched records. No waiting. Results come back in less than a second.”

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane, Jzane@PointPredictive.com