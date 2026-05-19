Integer Technologies and Cellula Robotics Partner to Advance Adaptive Mission Assurance for Long-Range Multi-Vehicle Undersea Operations





COLUMBIA, S.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cellula Robotics, a global leader in long-range, long-duration autonomous undersea vehicles. The agreement establishes a cooperative framework to layer Integer’s DIGIT COMMAND operator software with Cellula’s mission control software for its advanced unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) platforms, enhancing mission reliability for customers operating in communications-constrained environments.

“Underwater vehicle missions demand absolute operator confidence, especially when communications are limited or intermittent,” said Aaron Wagner, chief strategy officer at Integer. “Cellula’s vehicle operations align perfectly with DIGIT COMMAND’s strengths in mission assurance, system awareness and decision support. Together, we’re shaping a next-generation ecosystem for undersea operations.”

Integer’s DIGIT Mission Assurance Platform fuses high-fidelity digital twins with real-time environmental forecasting, empowering uniformed operators to assess, coordinate and adapt mission plans at the tactical edge. DIGIT COMMAND is the company’s multiagent mission manager designed for the shoreside operator. It feeds existing command and control (C2) with a decision-support layer across all operations.

The collaboration will focus on interface opportunities between DIGIT COMMAND, Cellula’s Nexus mission control software and Cellula’s long-range AUV platforms. The intended architecture would allow DIGIT COMMAND to act as an adaptive decision-support and mission assurance layer, while Nexus continues to provide the core mission control environment for Cellula vehicle operations. This approach is designed to support multi-vehicle monitoring, task prioritization and operator decision-making across complex undersea missions where communications may be limited, delayed or intermittent.

“Long-range undersea operations are not just about vehicle endurance. They are about giving operators the software, system awareness and mission confidence to manage complex missions over time,” said Alex Johnson, Director of Products at Cellula Robotics. “Nexus is the mission control foundation for Cellula’s AUV operations. By exploring how DIGIT COMMAND can layer onto Nexus through a back-seat driver approach, we can add another level of adaptive mission assurance — helping operators monitor multiple vehicles, assess mission conditions and determine the best asset for a given task.”

Future collaboration between Integer and Cellula will focus on accelerating the flow of crucial mission data between unmanned operating centers and deployed unmanned vehicles.

“We recognize that, for UUV missions, success relies on how fast you can get critical data to operators,” said Wagner. “Warfighters need actionable intel during the mission, and the complete data the minute it is available. That is the standard we should be setting for the next generation of undersea platforms. Together with Cellula, we’re focused on developing and promoting architectures that put data directly into the hands of the U.S. Navy and other customers without delay.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyberphysical systems.

About Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics is a privately owned marine technology company specializing in long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems and integrated subsea solutions.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with operations across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Cellula supports defense, security, survey, and environmental customers operating in complex maritime environments.

Cellula designs and manufactures hydrogen fuel cell-powered and long-endurance AUV platforms as part of broader system-level architectures that enable persistent subsea monitoring and awareness. By combining endurance, payload delivery, and integration expertise, the company supports critical infrastructure protection, geophysical survey, scientific research, and other mission-driven applications.

Cellula’s approach centers on operational reliability, collaboration with industry partners, and the practical deployment of commercial systems to meet demanding real-world requirements.

www.cellula.com

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a3ecd5-bda3-4569-978c-6cf7897d315b