GraniteShares Expands Autocallable ETF Lineup with Launch of PLTR and HOOD ETFs

GraniteShares Autocallable PLTR ETF (PLA) and GraniteShares Autocallable HOOD ETF (AHD) begin trading on May 19

New York, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an independent ETF issuer specializing in differentiated investment solutions, today announced the launch of two new autocallable exchange-traded funds:

The launches mark the fifth and sixth funds in GraniteShares’ expanding autocallable ETF suite, following the firm’s earlier launches of autocallable ETFs linked to NVIDIA, Tesla, Strategy, and Coinbase.

PLA and AHD are designed to provide investors with structured income-oriented strategies linked to the performance and volatility characteristics of Palantir Technologies and Robinhood Markets, respectively.

“Palantir and Robinhood are two of the market’s most actively traded retail-driven growth stocks, with volatility profiles that may be well suited for autocallable strategies,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “With PLA and AHD, we continue expanding access to institutional-style structured outcome strategies through the convenience and transparency of the ETF wrapper.”

Autocallable strategies are commonly used within structured products and are generally designed to generate periodic income linked to the performance of an underlying asset. The strategies incorporated within the ETFs include predefined observation dates, contingent income features, and early redemption mechanics characteristic of autocallable structures.

GraniteShares believes the ETF structure may provide several operational advantages relative to traditional structured notes, including exchange trading, intraday liquidity, portfolio transparency, and accessibility through conventional brokerage platforms.

About the Funds

GraniteShares Autocallable PLTR ETF ( PLA )

PLA seeks to provide participation in an autocallable income strategy linked to the performance of Palantir Technologies. The fund is designed for investors seeking potential monthly income opportunities tied to the stock’s volatility and price behavior within a defined-outcome framework.

GraniteShares Autocallable HOOD ETF ( AHD )

AHD seeks to provide participation in an autocallable income strategy linked to the performance of Robinhood Markets. The strategy is designed to monetize elevated implied volatility through a systematic autocallable structure within an ETF format.

Fund Details



About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor.

Founded in 2016 by Will Rhind with backing from Bain Capital Ventures, GraniteShares manages $12.833 billion in assets under management as of May 18, 2026. The firm's U.S. ETF offerings span leveraged single stocks, YieldBOOSTTM income ETFs, Autocallable ETFs, gold and commodity products, and core equity strategies.

For more information, visit https://graniteshares.com/.

Media Contact

GraniteShares, Inc.

250 Broadway, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10007

Phone: (844) 476-8747

Email: info@graniteshares.com

Web: graniteshares.com

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or make any distributions. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to generate income by providing exposure to autocallable-linked derivatives tied to a single underlying stock. The Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock, and investors will not receive dividends or other distributions from that stock. Autocallables are complex financial instruments that combine derivative features and may be difficult to understand. Investors who do not fully understand how these instruments work or who are unable to actively monitor their investments should not invest in the Fund.

Autocallables are structured products that may pay periodic income, referred to as a coupon, if certain conditions are met. These payments are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the underlying stock. The Weighted Average Coupon refers to the average expected coupon across the Fund’s autocallable positions based on their relative size, but it is not a guaranteed yield and may change over time. The Coupon Barrier is the predefined level of the underlying stock that must be met for a coupon to be paid on an observation date; if the underlying stock falls below this level, no coupon will be paid for that period. The Autocallable Barrier is the level at which the instrument may be automatically redeemed prior to maturity if the underlying stock reaches or exceeds that level on an observation date, resulting in the return of principal and termination of future coupon payments. The Maturity Barrier is the level observed at maturity that determines downside protection; if the underlying stock is below this level, investors may be exposed to the full negative performance of the underlying stock and could lose a significant portion or all of their investment.

The Fund’s returns are linked to the performance of autocallable derivatives and are therefore subject to Autocallable Structure Risk, which refers to the possibility that coupon payments may not be made, that instruments may be redeemed early, or that investors may be exposed to full downside losses depending on market conditions and the path of the underlying stock’s performance. The Fund is also subject to Derivatives Risk, which refers to the risks associated with investing in financial instruments such as swaps and options, including increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the underlying asset, counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and the potential for losses greater than the initial investment.

Because the Fund’s performance is tied to a single underlying stock, it is subject to Single Issuer Risk, which refers to the increased sensitivity to company-specific events that may result in higher volatility compared to diversified investments. The Fund may also be subject to Concentration Risk, which refers to the risk of focusing investments in a particular industry or sector, making the Fund more vulnerable to sector-specific developments. In addition, the Fund is classified as non-diversified and is subject to Non-Diversification Risk, which refers to the risk that the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer instruments, increasing the impact of any single investment on overall performance.

As an exchange-traded fund, the Fund is subject to ETF Risks, which include the risk that shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value (NAV), that liquidity may depend on market makers and authorized participants, and that trading costs such as bid-ask spreads may reduce returns. In certain market conditions, trading in Fund shares may be halted or become less efficient.

The Fund seeks to provide income; however, distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly from period to period. The Fund is subject to Distribution Risk, which refers to the possibility that the Fund may not make distributions or that distributions may include return of capital, thereby reducing the Fund’s NAV over time. The Fund is also subject to NAV Erosion Risk, which refers to the decline in the Fund’s net asset value as a result of repeated distributions.

While autocallables may provide limited downside protection under certain conditions, if the underlying stock declines below the Maturity Barrier, the Fund may be exposed to losses comparable to a direct investment in the stock. Market volatility and adverse conditions may significantly impact the Fund’s ability to generate income or preserve capital.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved.