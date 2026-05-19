Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

PIRAEUS, Greece, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at

www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.800.267.6316

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9783

Conference ID: NMMQ126

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.5247

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2703

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

naviospartners@capitallink.com