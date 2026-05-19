Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Makes Deep Tech Deliveries for Next Gen Defense, Space, and Hyperscale AI

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) (“Syntec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products for defense tech, space tech, and other vibrant end markets, today announced a series of pioneering product delivery milestones that have taken nearly 12 months to achieve. The Company has successfully manufactured and delivered next-generation products operating at the leading edge and frontier, achieving high accuracy in nanoscale irregularity across highly complex defense, space, and Artificial Intelligence platforms.

From ultra-precision mirrors for multi-spectral drone, aircraft, and armored vehicle defense - to advanced satellite optics for consumer end-markets, space-based tracking, and solar energy beaming - and, furthermore, the Artemis rocket launcher's nano-surfaced gates, Syntec continues to prove its ability to execute. The demands for perfection were unprecedented; Syntec made and delivered.

“Our participation in these deep-tech frontiers, ranging from multi-spectral imaging for defense to optics enabling space-solar energy and fusion power for hyperscale AI data centers, represents the next massive wave of global modernization,” said Dean Rudy, Chief Financial Officer of Syntec Optics. “These initial, lower-volume advanced productions contrast well with our current high-volume scaling products, such as our AI AR/VR display cameras, LEO satellite laser optics, and data center micro-connectors. It is incredibly exciting to actively build the next frontier of deep tech.”

Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and Delivery at Syntec, added: “Our product strategy has always been to maintain a disciplined innovation pipeline. We focus relentlessly on delivering products for technologies scaling here and now, while concurrently engineering next-generation solutions years ahead of their full production potential. The LEO satellite optics and AI AR/VR systems driving our growth today were our 'next frontier' five years ago. Today's deep-tech deliverables tend to secure our leadership for the next decade.”

Transforming Next-Generation Defense Tech

Syntec has successfully delivered mission-critical, nanoscale-accuracy mirrors for ultra-compact, multi-spectral defense devices.

Overcoming Thermal Masking for Drones and Aircraft: Current thermal imaging is compromised when enemy heat signatures match the environment (e.g., sunrise/sunset or snow). Syntec’s new optics enable seamless operation across multiple wavelengths, spanning ultraviolet (UV), visible, short-wave infrared (SWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and long-wave infrared (LWIR).

Current thermal imaging is compromised when enemy heat signatures match the environment (e.g., sunrise/sunset or snow). Syntec’s new optics enable seamless operation across multiple wavelengths, spanning ultraviolet (UV), visible, short-wave infrared (SWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and long-wave infrared (LWIR). Armored Vehicle Defense: Our manufactured optics optimize target acquisition under challenging battlefield conditions, maintaining high-resolution spatial-frequency response despite extreme temperature differentials, intense vibrations, and severe shock. These are expected to be integrated into the U.S. Army's next-generation tracked armored fighting vehicles.

Our manufactured optics optimize target acquisition under challenging battlefield conditions, maintaining high-resolution spatial-frequency response despite extreme temperature differentials, intense vibrations, and severe shock. These are expected to be integrated into the U.S. Army's next-generation tracked armored fighting vehicles. Missile Warning & Advanced Tracking: Expanding its military footprint in space, Syntec delivered precision optics that can enable orbital platforms to detect faint thermal signatures and lock on to enemy devices.

Pioneering the Space Economy & Hyperspectral Earth Observation

Syntec is transitioning advanced military space technology into the consumer and commercial end-markets.

Airborne Imaging Spectrometers: Moving beyond standard RGB or basic multispectral sensors, Syntec’s optics can enable a superintelligent vision ecosystem. Next-gen satellite networks are projected to build a highly detailed, 3D hyperspectral encyclopedia of Earth's material composition, capable of predicting and then fixing mechanical system failures on Earth from orbit, even before visible cracks appear.

Powering the Hyperscale AI Boom: Space-Solar & Fusion Energy

As AI workloads push Earth's power grids to their breaking points, Syntec is supplying critical optics to bypass terrestrial energy constraints.

Space-to-Earth Energy Beaming: Syntec has delivered critical optics for a decentralized network of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites designed to capture continuous solar energy in space and beam it to Earth using high-efficiency infrared optical lasers. Unlike microwaves, these enabled lasers are intended not to diverge, allowing for the compact delivery of resilient power to military forward operating bases and remote areas, replacing long diesel supply convoys.

Syntec has delivered critical optics for a decentralized network of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites designed to capture continuous solar energy in space and beam it to Earth using high-efficiency infrared optical lasers. Unlike microwaves, these enabled lasers are intended not to diverge, allowing for the compact delivery of resilient power to military forward operating bases and remote areas, replacing long diesel supply convoys. Orbital AI Compute: Syntec's new optics assemblies enable transforming solar-beaming satellites into commercial orbital data center nodes that can run AI workloads directly in space, utilizing always-on solar energy while eliminating terrestrial water-cooling and real estate constraints.

Terrestrial Fusion Energy for Tech Giants: To address massive AI power demands on Earth, Syntec provided deep-tech optics that enable precision measurements in magnetic confinement fusion. This zero-carbon technology that builds "sun on earth" can run steam turbines to provide continuous, high-density, 24/7 baseload power within a manageable footprint, demonstrating a path to net energy gain for hyperscale tech giants.

Mission-Critical Lunar Launches

Finally, advancing into the new space race, Syntec has completed deliveries of proven nanomachined gates for extreme-low-temperature rotational operation, intended to support the launch of our upcoming Artemis crewed missions.

Syntec Optics plans to celebrate this milestone of delivering next-gen mission-critical optics at the company gathering.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, lightweight night-vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services amounts to over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics’ patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics’ estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics’ failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics’ customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)