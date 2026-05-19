Cemtrex’s Vicon Secures Approximately $2 Million Order for U.K. Correctional Facility Security Deployment

Hauppauge, NY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) and a provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that it has secured an order valued at approximately $2 million to support a security technology deployment at a major correctional facility in the United Kingdom. The order was placed through a long-standing international fire and security integration partner.

The scope of the order includes Vicon’s Valerus recording servers, client workstations, enterprise video management software licenses, and a broad mix of high-performance fixed, dome, and PTZ cameras, deployed to provide comprehensive surveillance coverage across the facility. Consistent with the terms of the engagement, the names of the end customer and integration partner are not being disclosed.

The order demonstrates continued demand for Vicon's established Valerus platform among institutional and public-sector customers, and the order is expected to ship in the current quarter.

"Correctional facilities are among the most demanding environments in physical security, and this award is a testament to the confidence in the platform and the partner behind it," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "This order reflects the reliability of our Valerus platform and the strength of the international channel relationships Vicon has built over many years.”

“We have spent the past several quarters repositioning Vicon for sustainable, profitable growth, and orders of this scale are evidence of that work taking hold,” Govil added. “Our focus remains disciplined execution, delivering reliable, high-value surveillance solutions to institutional customers and converting an improving demand environment into consistent results.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) is a diversified industrial and technology company operating across the Security, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense sectors. The Company’s Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure customers. Its Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers specialized rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. Cemtrex’s Aerospace & Defense segment, anchored by Invocon, provides mission-critical engineering, instrumentation, and sensing solutions supporting aerospace, defense, and space-based programs. With a focus on disciplined execution and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to building durable businesses that enhance safety, reliability, and long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the anticipated fulfillment and timing of the order described herein, anticipated operational performance, the expected benefits of cost and pricing actions, recovering customer demand, potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, our product offerings, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.