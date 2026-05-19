Safe Pro and Red Cat to Unveil InFlight Real-Time AI Threat Detection Capabilities to the U.S. Army Onboard the Black Widow™ Drone Platform

AVENTURA, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced it will be unveiling its new InFlight, embeddable, real-time AI-powered threat detection package integrated into Red Cat Holdings’ (“Red Cat”)(Nasdaq: RCAT) Black Widow™ drones to the U.S. Army during upcoming exercises scheduled in the third quarter of 2026.





A Red Cat Black Widow™ drone undergoing testing for AI-powered detection of anti-tank mines (Source: Safe Pro Group Inc.)

Embedded directly onto the Black Widow™ drone selected by the U.S. Army, InFlight enables the rapid identification and location of more than 150 types of explosive threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and ambush FPV drones in real-time. The integration of Inflight into the Black Widow™ platform commenced in September 2025 when Safe Pro and Red Cat teams began working to embed the Company’s AI models onboard the drone which has been selected by the U.S. Army under the Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record. Embedded into the compute hardware of the Black Widow™, Safe Pro’s AI natively processes real-time 4K video onboard the drone at the tactical edge, delivering live threat data directly into the U.S. Army’s Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) software ecosystem, enhancing and accelerating decision making critical to mission success.

“Today’s integration milestone is the first-of-its-kind to provide real time threat detection capabilities to U.S. Army units fielding the Black Widow, demonstrating our commitment to rapid innovation from soldier feedback,” said Dan Erdberg Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Inflight represents the next commercially available technology in our portfolio, and when combined with our new NODE-X edge solution, delivers powerful AI-powered computer vision technologies in a tactical kit built for real time battlefield maneuver support,” concluded Mr. Erdberg.

InFlight integration into the Black Widow™ complements Safe Pro’s new SPOTD Navigation, Observation and Detection Engine X (NODE-X), a powerful, backpack sized edge-processing solution designed to map and share mission critical information collected by U.S. Army drones. Supporting rapid deployment at the tactical edge, the SPOTD NODE-X provides users with high fidelity 2D and 3D interactive terrain maps including hazard detections, vegetation analysis, and slope guidance in support of manned and unmanned maneuver operations. The SPOTD family of InFlight and NODE-X deliver a combined capability to provide greatly enhanced situational awareness, supporting a wide array of ground missions even in connectivity-denied environments.

Powering Safe Pro’s SPOTD technology is one of the world’s largest real-world landmine and UXO datasets consisting of high-resolution imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 2.75 million drone images analyzed to date, and 49,000+ threats detected from real life battlefields.

For more information about Safe Pro, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to successfully integrate its technology into drone hardware, support U.S. Government operations and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/523ff7b7-f9fd-4594-9c80-e5ed707a659e