Acronis Expands #TeamUp Program in Canada with Rimouski Océanic Partnership, Delivered by MicroAge Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a new #TeamUp partnership with the Rimouski Océanic, a premier Canadian junior ice hockey team competing in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Through this partnership, Acronis has been named an Official Partner of Rimouski Océanic, with services delivered by Managed Service Provider (MSP), MicroAge Rimouski, as an Acronis Delivery Partner and #CyberFit Partner.

As part of this collaboration, Acronis will provide advanced cyber protection solutions including email security, Microsoft 365 backup, and extended detection and response (XDR) through a single, integrated platform and agent. This unified approach enables the Rimouski Océanic to streamline operations, enhance visibility across systems, and strengthen cyber protection against modern cyber threats.





“The Rimouski Océanic are committed to excellence both on and off the ice, and that includes ensuring our organization operates on secure and reliable technology,” said Frédéric Pelletier, Director of Marketing sales and partnerships at Rimouski Océanic. “Partnering with Acronis and MicroAge Rimouski allows us to strengthen our cyber protection while simplifying how we manage our systems. With a natively integrated platform supporting our operations, we can stay focused on winning games and delivering the best possible experience for our fans.”

Acronis’ #TeamUp program connects sports organizations with leading MSPs to deliver cyber protection while enhancing brand visibility and local engagement. The partnership highlights the strength of Acronis’ MSP ecosystem, bringing local expertise and personalized support to a leading organization in Canadian junior hockey.

“Sports organizations at every level are increasingly reliant on digital systems to support performance, operations, and fan engagement,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “Through our #TeamUp program and partnership with MicroAge Rimouski, we’re proud to continue to expand partnership opportunities in Canada while delivering natively integrated cyber protection that simplifies management and provides comprehensive security for the Rimouski Océanic.”

With this partnership, Acronis continues to expand its footprint across global hockey and North American sports, supporting teams like the Rimouski Océanic with innovative, integrated cyber protection solutions.

“We’re proud to partner with Acronis to bring the highest level of cyber protection to the Rimouski Océanic,” said Pascal Pelletier, Owner of MicroAge Rimouski. “By leveraging a single platform that combines email security, backup, and XDR, we’re helping ensure the organization can operate securely and efficiently, with the confidence that their data and systems are protected.”

In addition to technology enablement, the partnership includes a range of brand visibility opportunities, including official partner designation and rights to use team trademarks and logos. Acronis and MicroAge Rimouski will be included in prominent in-venue branding, as well as digital exposure through the team’s website and newsletters. The collaboration will also include a joint case study, further highlighting the impact and success of the partnership.



Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/msp-sports/.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About MicroAge Rimouski

MicroAge Rimouski is part of the MicroAge Network, which offers end-to-end IT solutions to businesses of all sizes across Canada, helping our clients leverage our expertise to drive better business results, secure their businesses, and stay competitive.

About Rimouski Océanic

The Rimouski Océanic is a premier team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), recognized for its on-ice excellence and commitment to developing young talent. Rooted in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, the organization stands out for its performance-driven culture, passion for hockey, and strong connection to its community. Over the years, the Océanic has developed and propelled numerous players to the highest levels of the sport, while delivering a unique and engaging experience for its fans.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b72fc97-9808-4d8b-bc98-86f0c02f26d0