Acronis Research and Development Wins Workforce Transformation Award at SGTech Industry Gala 2026

SINGAPORE, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced that Acronis Asia Research and Development Pte Ltd has been named the SME category winner of the Workforce Transformation Award for Information & Communications at the SGTech Industry Gala 2026, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.





Presented by the Singapore government agency, Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) in partnership with SGTech, the Workforce Transformation Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment and innovation in workforce development, including skills-first practices and job redesign.

Acronis was recognised for its continued investment in upskilling and reskilling its Singapore-based software development and R&D teams, as well as its broader efforts to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) across the organisation. Over a two-year period, Acronis committed to upskill 54 local employees, including 48 local R&D engineers, from its Singapore workforce of 145. Training areas included AI, software architecture, full-stack development, DevOps, quality assurance, incident investigation, and product security.

“AI is reshaping how cybersecurity and software are built, and the organisations that will lead are those that invest in their people as intentionally as they invest in technology,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, CEO of Acronis. “This recognition is a testament to our Singapore R&D team and to Acronis’ long-term commitment to developing local engineering talent. By combining skills-first development, job redesign and practical AI upskilling, we are helping our engineers grow with the business while strengthening Singapore’s future-ready technology workforce.”

Acronis has also launched a company-wide AI transformation initiative to improve productivity, accelerate innovation and support business outcomes across its global workforce. The initiative is led by a Singapore-based C-level AI champion and includes in-house training programmes, cross-departmental learning sessions and AI workshops designed to help employees apply AI tools and AI agents effectively in their daily workflows.

“Structured learning is critical to helping engineers build new technical knowledge and embrace AI with confidence,” said Alona Geckler, Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff at Acronis. “Our approach combines on-the-job training, online learning platforms, expert-led seminars, knowledge-sharing sessions and job redeployment opportunities, giving employees practical ways to develop new skills while contributing to business success.”

A key beneficiary of Acronis’ workforce transformation efforts is its 110-strong software development and R&D team in Singapore. The team is highly localised, with Acronis continuing to build a local engineering pipeline through internships with Singapore universities, providing fresh graduates pathways to full-time employment.

William Chan, Team Lead of Acronis’ Cyber Engines team, is one example of this talent development approach. A graduate of DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore, Chan now leads a team of eight engineers focused on areas including threat intelligence and incident investigation.

“Today, we use AI to complement and speed up our efficiency, through helping with software development and triaging,” said Chan. “Acronis has truly invested significant time and effort in AI training and upskilling the team, which has helped myself and the team learn how to use AI beneficially for our team’s success.”

The Workforce Transformation Award adds to Acronis’ momentum in Singapore as the company continues to invest in AI adoption, cyber protection innovation, and local engineering talent development.

For more information on Acronis’ awards and recognition across the globe, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/company/awards/

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Yuka Ibara

Corporate Communications and Foundation Manager, APJ

Yuka.Ibara@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f37b46-1792-4096-be38-546778cebbb3