Acronis Accelerates AI-Native Strategy to Advance Autonomous IT for MSPs

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today unveiled the next phase of capabilities, bringing protection, infrastructure, management, business intelligence, and autonomous execution into a single user experience.

Presented during the Acronis Accelerate: The Journey to Autonomous IT event, the demonstration of new capabilities builds on a series of major product launches delivered since January 2026 and advances Acronis’ vision for an AI-native operating environment in which technicians, business teams, and AI agents can work together within one natively integrated platform.

Acronis organizes its AI-native strategy around its “By AI, With AI, For AI” framework: using AI to accelerate secure product development; embedding AI, intelligence, and automation into the services MSPs use every day; and enabling partners to protect, manage, and automate services for increasingly AI-driven customer environments. Rather than adding isolated AI features to disconnected products, Acronis is building capabilities on its AI-native Acronis Cyber Platform.





“AI-native is not a feature label for Acronis. It is the design principle we used for our platform, and it is the approach that guides how we build and operate our products, and how we help partners run and grow their businesses,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, CEO of Acronis. “Our goal is to give MSPs one environment in which people and AI agents can work together securely, transparently, and at scale. The products Acronis is delivering this year bring that goal to life.”

Advancing from AI assistance to autonomous execution

Acronis is expanding its AI-native platform with new innovations that help MSPs reduce operational friction, surface new business opportunities, and automate increasingly complex workflows. The next phase of Acronis Cyber Platform brings together four connected capabilities, including:

Acronis Cyber Console: A single, AI-native MSP workspace bringing protection, management, automation, and infrastructure together with one user experience for technicians, business teams, and AI agents.

A single, AI-native MSP workspace bringing protection, management, automation, and infrastructure together with one user experience for technicians, business teams, and AI agents. Acronis Cyber Intelligence: An actionable intelligence layer providing transparency across operations, customer contracts, and protected endpoints. Cyber Intelligence is designed to identify service gaps and hidden revenue opportunities while helping partners anticipate issues, reduce ticket volumes, and make faster decisions.

An actionable intelligence layer providing transparency across operations, customer contracts, and protected endpoints. Cyber Intelligence is designed to identify service gaps and hidden revenue opportunities while helping partners anticipate issues, reduce ticket volumes, and make faster decisions. Acronis Service Desk: Autonomous ticket workflows designed to address alert and context overload through automated enrichment, analysis, and remediation. Extensible integrations will allow service desk workflows to incorporate context and actions from across an MSP’s technology ecosystem.

Autonomous ticket workflows designed to address alert and context overload through automated enrichment, analysis, and remediation. Extensible integrations will allow service desk workflows to incorporate context and actions from across an MSP’s technology ecosystem. Acronis Cyber Studio: A workspace for creating and controlling deterministic and agentic workflows. MSP teams will be able to use natural language to design automations and agent-driven processes while retaining visibility, governance, and control over their execution.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help MSPs progress from greater visibility and AI-assisted decision-making to proactive intelligence, workflow automation, and governed autonomous execution. Delivered through a single, natively integrated platform, they help reduce the complexity, integration burden, and context switching associated with managing separate AI, service desk, and automation point solutions.

“The AI opportunity for the channel is here now but capturing it will require partners to invest in the journey rather than wait for comprehensive directives,” said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience at Pax8. “Acronis is putting the platform, intelligence and automation in place to help MSPs operate more autonomously and lead the next era of managed services.”

A new infrastructure and migration path for service providers

Acronis Cyber Frame now offers integrated migration workflows to help partners move workloads from VMware and Microsoft Azure to Cyber Frame Cloud or Cyber Frame Local, supporting staged migration and controlled cutover. This added capability gives MSPs and cloud service providers a choice between Acronis-hosted Cyber Frame Cloud and partner-hosted Cyber Frame Local.

During the event, Paul Maritz, former CEO of VMware and former chairman of the Acronis Board, highlighted Cyber Frame as a platform for MSPs and organizations looking to modernize or migrate their infrastructure. “Acronis Cyber Frame is a cloud offering designed for MSPs and designed to be sold through MSPs,” Maritz said. “It’s an integrated platform with infrastructure, backup, disaster recovery, security, remote access and automation all built in. It’s the most comprehensive solution option that’s easy to manage and offers customers a great migration path forward from where they are today.”

The foundation for autonomous IT

Since January 2026, Acronis has expanded its platform with four major launches: Acronis Archival Storage, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, Acronis GenAI Protection, and Acronis Cyber Frame. Together, they extend the platform across long-term data retention, managed threat detection and response, AI governance, and protected infrastructure to strengthen the foundation for more automated MSP operations.

Supporting open-source software development with Constructor Fabric

Separately during the event, Acronis joined Constructor Group and Virtuozzo in announcing Constructor Fabric, an Apache 2.0-licensed open-source software-delivery project governed by the independent Constructor Fabric Foundation. Constructor Fabric is an open-source AI fabric for Software as a Service that enables AI to define, build, and run software end to end with reusable components, operational automation, and built-in productivity measurement and insights.

Constructor Fabric is available to all Acronis partners and customers, enabling them to design and build secure, reliable, and cost-efficient applications, as well as customize and extend the Acronis platform for their unique requirements.

For more information about the Acronis Accelerate: The Journey to Autonomous IT event and to watch it live on demand, visit: https://acronis.events/event/july-2026

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b6dd9c-2b65-4988-a712-ed5d642e2c55