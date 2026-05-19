Angeion Group Launches EvidenceEngine, a Technology-Enabled Medical Record Review Service for Mass Tort Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angeion Group today announced the launch of EvidenceEngine, a technology-enabled medical record review service that helps law firms efficiently analyze complex medical records quickly and evaluate their damages assessments faster and more consistently.

“Medical record review is one of the biggest bottlenecks in mass tort case evaluation,” said Dan Miner, President of Mass Torts and Single Event. “EvidenceEngine combines AI-enabled analysis with experienced nurse review to help firms work through complex medical records faster and more consistently, while keeping clinical validation at the center of the process.”

Mass tort medical record review is time-consuming, difficult to scale, and often inconsistent across reviewers, workflows, and vendors. EvidenceEngine improves that process through structured medical record analysis, experienced nurse reviewers, attorney-focused medical summaries, and case-specific review criteria aligned to the needs of any litigation.

The service helps firms review for relevant diagnoses, treatments, procedures, provider visits, progress notes, and other case-specific facts reflected in the record. It also supports eligibility-related reviews, including proof of use, proof of injury and identification of missing documentation affecting completeness.

By combining AI-enabled analysis with experienced nurse review, EvidenceEngine gives firms a faster, more consistent approach to medical record review while preserving the level of clinical validation and trust high-stakes litigation requires. For firms managing large case inventories, that can reduce the inefficiencies and cost burden associated with manual-only review.

EvidenceEngine expands Angeion’s mass tort and single event service offerings in response to growing client demand for a faster, more consistent, and more predictable approach to medical record review. It also reflects Angeion’s continued investment in scalable services built from direct experience, optimized for the operational demands of high-volume litigation.

Learn more about EvidenceEngine at https://www.angeiongroup.com/mass-tort-mass-arbitration/evidence-engine.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration, legal noticing, bankruptcy administration, and single-event personal injury administration services. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

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