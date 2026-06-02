Angeion Group Appoints Bill Carter as Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced that Bill Carter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Carter succeeds Founder Steven Weisbrot, who has transitioned to Executive Chairman. As Executive Chairman, Weisbrot will focus on Angeion’s long-term strategic direction while Carter assumes day-to-day operational leadership of the business. Weisbrot retains a meaningful ownership stake in Angeion and remains deeply invested in the company’s continued success and long-term value creation.

This planned leadership transition was established as part of Renovus Capital Partners’ majority investment in Angeion in October 2024, when Renovus and Weisbrot formed a long-term partnership centered on building Angeion into a global tech-enabled legal services platform. The transition follows significant growth investments and three acquisitions that continue to drive Angeion’s expansion across class action, mass tort, bankruptcy, and personal injury.

“Angeion has grown from an entrepreneurial settlement administration company into a broader legal services platform and one of the industry’s largest and most trusted partners for high-stakes legal administration,” said Steven Weisbrot, Founder and Executive Chairman of Angeion Group. “This transition reflects the next stage of that growth. Bill understands the legal industry, has led sophisticated information and professional services businesses, and brings the operating discipline needed to guide Angeion through its next chapter. He is the right leader for this moment, and I’m confident he will help Angeion build on the momentum we have created. I’m excited to continue helping shape Angeion’s future as Executive Chairman.”

“Angeion has built a powerful platform in a market where complexity is increasing and clients need partners that can deliver at scale,” said Carter. “The company has tremendous momentum, a strong reputation, and a clear opportunity to expand its impact across the legal services market. My focus is on building on that foundation with the Angeion team, continuing to strengthen the company’s operations, and accelerating its next phase of growth.”

Carter brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across legal and professional services. He previously spent more than 13 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of ALM Global (formerly American Lawyer Media), a provider of data, intelligence, insight, events, and audiences across the legal, financial, and insurance sectors. At ALM, Carter led the company’s transformation from a print advertising business into a digital information services enterprise. Most recently, he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Integreon, a global provider of outsourced legal and business services.

Earlier in his career, Carter held senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, and other legal and business services organizations. He began his career as a management consultant with Bain & Company. His experience spans legal information, technology-enabled services, professional services, business operations, digital transformation, and private equity-backed growth.

Carter holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Tulane University, a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of technology-enabled legal administration services, including class action and mass tort settlement administration, legal noticing, bankruptcy administration, and single-event personal injury administration services. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

Media Contact

Angeion Group Marketing

marketingteam@angeiongroup.com

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm’s current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at https://renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mark Semer/Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

Renovus@gasthalter.com