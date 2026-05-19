Otto Aerospace Selects F/LIST to Develop Interior for Phantom 3500

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otto Aerospace has partnered with F/LIST to develop the interior for its Phantom 3500, a clean-sheet, ultra-efficient business jet that leverages breakthrough laminar-flow aerodynamics and precision all-carbon-fiber composites to deliver a 61% reduction in fuel burn compared with today’s super-midsize aircraft.

Under the agreement, F/LIST, an Austria-based global provider of high-end interiors for commercial aviation, business and private jets as well as residences, will lead the development and production of the aircraft’s interior furniture and linings, working closely with Otto during the earliest stages of design.

“Because the Phantom is a clean-sheet aircraft, the interior isn’t constrained by legacy layouts or systems,” said Olivier Capistran, Principal Engineer - Interiors, Furnishings and Equipment at Otto Aerospace. “Working with F/LIST at this stage allows us to incorporate interior design directly into the aircraft architecture, so the cabin experience reflects the same performance and efficiency the platform is built to deliver.”

Rather than following a traditional supplier model, where vendors are brought in after concepts are finalized and the process shifts into a standard RFI/RFP cycle, Otto and F/LIST are defining requirements together from the start. This ensures the interior is fully integrated with the aircraft's structure and systems, giving engineers and designers the opportunity to reduce weight and improve efficiency while delivering a more imaginative, forward-thinking and cohesive cabin experience.

"Collaborating with Otto at this stage gives us the ability to craft bespoke solutions specifically tailored to this next-generation aircraft, allowing our in-house R&D innovation hub, the F/LAB, to explore concepts that will define tomorrow’s interiors," said Anita Gradwohl, Group Director Customer Relations & Sales F/LIST. "We are applying our expertise in crafting bio-based materials and integrating bold concepts, while considering the structural and aesthetic requirements of the Phantom 3500, to produce a captivating, future-driven interior."

Binding craftsmanship and technology for over 75 years, F/LIST brings extensive business jet experience to the program. The company's expertise in advanced carbon composite construction and premium cabin creation supports Otto's goal of developing a lightweight interior that is fully aligned with the aircraft's performance architecture.

Central to Otto’s cabin experience is its SuperNatural Vision™ (SNV) technology, the world's first ultra-wide digital passenger windows, being developed internally by Otto. SNV will provide passengers with a glare-free, color-enhanced, panoramic view through digital windows that are lighter, quieter, safer, and more energy efficient than anything in the market today.

The Phantom 3500 is currently in development, with first flight targeted for 2027 and entry into service planned for 2030.

About Otto Aerospace

Otto Aerospace is an advanced aerospace company committed to transforming private and regional aviation through innovative aircraft design. With a mission to unlock the physics of laminar flow to radically reduce the energy required for flight, Otto unites engineering and industry expertise with powerful development partnerships. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Otto is developing the Phantom 3500, a new, clean-sheet design aircraft that establishes and leads a new category in highly efficient, affordable, and sustainable aviation.

This Changes Everything. Learn more at ottoaerospace.com .

About the F/LIST Group

The F/LIST Group’s portfolio comprises luxurious interior solutions for business and private jets, commercial aviation, and exclusive residences. Under the F/YACHTING brand, the group is also active in the yacht segment, while the joint venture HILITECH (together with Hintsteiner Group GmbH) expands its capabilities with innovative lightweight and composite technologies. Headquartered in Thomasberg, Lower Austria, the F/LIST Group employs more than 1,250 people across ten locations in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. Passion and reliability define every step – from development and manufacturing to final delivery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Worden

scott.worden@llyc.global

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Josh Skalniak

Josh.skalniak@llyc.global

+1-480-352-2050







INQUIRIES F/LIST Sophie Degenfeld

Corporate Communication & Media Relations.

M +43 664 83 74 312

E s.degenfeld@f-list.at

W f-list.at

Caroline Phaneuf

Arena Group

+1-514-778-5092

caroline@arenagroupassociates.com



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