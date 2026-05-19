Fisher Space Pen Honors 250 Years of American Ingenuity with Limited-Edition Space Pens

Boulder City, NV, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic American pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools, proudly introduces the America 250th Anniversary Collection. Honoring the nation’s semi-quincentennial, the release celebrates the generations of innovators, explorers, and everyday workers who have shaped America’s history.

The launch features a limited-edition release of Fisher’s flagship AG7 Original Astronaut Pen, alongside a full release of the brand’s classic Cap-O-Matic Space Pen models, including the M4 and 775 series.

“When my grandfather founded Fisher in 1948, his goal was simple: build a tool you can rely on when conditions get extreme,” says Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. “As we mark 250 years of our nation’s history, these limited-edition pens are a nod to that legacy, honoring the steady dedication of American workers and the value of engineering things built to last.”

The America 250th Anniversary Collection Includes:

Limited-Edition AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen ($250): Serialized to just 999 pieces, the pen is precision‑machined from solid raw brass and finished in Elite Navy and USMC Red Cerakote. It features a rich, 22-karat gold electroplated inlay and is presented in a custom flag-wrapped capsule gift box, a presentation that feels unmistakably American: bold, dignified, and crafted with the same spirit of ingenuity that carried our astronauts into the unknown. Built to perform under extreme pressure, its design and unique clicking mechanism remain virtually unchanged from the instrument taken to the moon in 1969.

M4 Cap-O-Matic ($59): Machined from solid brass and finished in Elite Navy and USMC Red Cerakote with patriotic engravings. Considered the true blue-collar workhorse of the Fisher Space Pen catalog, single-hand activation makes this model the pen of choice for construction crews, law enforcement, firefighters, military, first responders, medical professionals, outdoorsmen and women, and anyone who demands dependability in their writing instruments.

775 Cap-O-Matic ($19 each / $50 Bundle): Features select red, white, and blue finishes with gold‑foil commemorative graphics. For those who want the full spectrum of American pride, all three colors are available together in a commemorative bundle.

For nearly 80 years, Fisher Space Pen has transcended the bounds of a traditional writing tool. With its legendary history and durability, the AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen has been used on all NASA Apollo and Space Shuttle missions, commercial and global space partners, the International Space Station, the Everest North Face Ski Expedition, and more. And now, with this new limited-edition design, it continues to emerge as an American icon.

To shop the new collection, visit spacepen.com/america-250. View the product launch video and get ready to Write Your Name In History.

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA and commercial space mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles its pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history requires a pen built to endure it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

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