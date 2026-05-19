EXP Arabia celebrates completion of ADRENA at The Red Sea

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP Arabia, a joint venture between global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm EXP and Al Suwaiket Group, a diversified Saudi conglomerate with operations across energy, infrastructure and industrial services, joined Red Sea Global in celebrating the completion of ADRENA, a new adventure and entertainment district within The Red Sea destination.

The milestone coincided with a recent high-level visit to The Red Sea and AMAALA developments, where EXP Arabia participated as part of a high-level delegation led by Shaikh Mubarak, bringing together key stakeholders to review progress across the developments. The visit underscored the strategic importance of these destinations within Saudi Arabia’s broader transformation efforts and provided an opportunity to review project delivery, execution progress and future development opportunities.

Opened to the public in March, ADRENA features Saudi Arabia’s largest saltwater surf pool, more than 20 adventure experiences and a design approach that prioritizes sustainability. Located near Shura Island, ADRENA now offers visitors unique activities, from surfing and wakeboarding to cliff diving and skateboarding.

“ADRENA sets a new benchmark for fast-tracked, multidisciplinary delivery in a complex, performance-driven environment,” said EXP President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak, PE. “Delivered on an accelerated timeline through seamless collaboration and local expertise, the project positions our team to further support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure developments.”

EXP Arabia led multidisciplinary engineering and design services, coordinating all engineering disciplines including civil and infrastructure, structural, MEP, fire protection, low-voltage systems, energy modeling, lighting design, vertical transportation and transportation planning, meeting Red Sea Global’s accelerated schedule for completion.

“Delivering transformative and sustainable projects requires vision, technical excellence and extensive experience delivering unforgettable guest experiences,” said EXP Arabia Director, Entertainment + Hospitality Brian Andrelczyk. “Red Sea Global set out to redefine an entertainment experience with ADRENA. The project demonstrates the power of combining thoughtful planning, sustainable solutions and technical excellence to create a world class destination.”

“With ADRENA, we set out to deliver a high-energy, must-visit destination. A world class destination requires a world class team of engineers, architects and professionals, and EXP met our ambitious goals by coordinating across disciplines and delivering solutions to meet our accelerated delivery date and sustainability requirements,” said Senior Director - Projects at Red Sea Global Karim Mehanna. “ADRENA was brought to life by a team of visionaries who could capture the coastal lifestyle and synergy between energy, community and connection with nature. The end-result redefines tourism in the region and sets a new standard for Saudi Arabia’s next chapter.”

Building on the successful completion of ADRENA, EXP Arabia is uniquely positioned to support fast-track, complex and performance-driven developments across the Kingdom — from specialized recreational systems to mission-critical infrastructure. With proven capability in multidisciplinary coordination and accelerated delivery environments, EXP Arabia continues to support clients in reducing delivery risk and advancing Saudi Arabia’s development ambitions, including the Kingdom’s net-zero target by 2060.

Learn more about EXP’s experience.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

About Al Suwaiket Group

Al Suwaiket Group is a diversified Saudi conglomerate established in Al Khobar over 65 years ago, with operations spanning energy, infrastructure, industrial and support services. Leveraging a broad platform of affiliated companies and international joint ventures, the group delivers integrated solutions across multiple sectors, with a track record of delivering complex, large-scale developments across the Kingdom.

Media contacts

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

Vice President, Communications

EXP

Nadia.Abou@exp.com

t: 1.630.936.8207

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/511f75bf-3d2b-46dc-8c24-077144f89944