MAAS Subsidiary, Huazhi Future, Explores Green AI Computing Collaboration with Xinjiang Delegation and CGN

QINGDAO, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an integrated provider and operator of an AI-centric full-scene digital systems, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), hosted a high-level delegation from the investment promotion team of Jimunai County, Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang and representatives from China General Nuclear Power Group (“CGN”), to explore collaboration in green energy and intelligent computing infrastructure.

During the meeting, Mr. Qiang Zeng, General Manager of Huazhi Future, outlined Huazhi Future’s strategy for developing distributed intelligent computing centers and vertical AI solutions. He highlighted that Huazhi Future is accelerating the integration of “compute-power + energy” through standardized, modular infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment and efficient delivery of AI computing resources while expanding industry-specific AI solutions and operational services.

Additionally, Mr. Zeng introduced Huazhi Future’s recently launched “Star Distributed Intelligent Computing Center Project,” highlighting its features of rapid deployment and energy-efficiency, which can provide flexible and scalable computing support for regional industries.

The parties also discussed green energy utilization, AI computing center development and potential cooperation in relevant areas.

“This engagement introduces our compute-energy synergy model combining green energy and AI computing centers to the public. Future cooperation will advance implementation of our node strategy in western region of China. There will be opportunities for distributed AI computing center development and industrial applications in the region,” said Mr. Zeng, General Manager of Huazhi Future.

About Maase

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

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