MAAS Launches Consumer Access Portal for Its Large Language Model “Lingyanmiaoyu,” Accelerating AI Commercialization Across Consumer Markets

QINGDAO, China, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the consumer-facing access portal for its proprietary large language model, Lingyanmiaoyu (“Lingyanmiaoyu”), operated by its subsdiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. The launch marks a significant milestone in commercialization of its artificial intelligence infrastructure, by expanding its offering from enterprise and industry applications into broad consumer-facing scenarios.

The newly launched Lingyanmiaoyu consumer portal provides users with direct access to MAAS’s proprietary large language model capabilities, including intelligent conversation, multilingual interaction, content generation, knowledge assistance, creative ideation, and scenario-based AI services. Through continuous optimization of model architecture and inference efficiency, MAAS aims to deliver a responsive, secure, and scalable AI experience for global users.

Lingyanmiaoyu is powered by MAAS’s proprietary AI infrastructure and advanced Mixture-of-Experts (“MoE”) architecture. With a total parameter scale of 9 billion, the model dynamically activates selected expert networks on demand during inference, reducing computational costs while improving concurrency and response efficiency. This architecture enables Lingyanmiaoyu to achieve an optimized balance between performance and operating efficiency, positioning it as a commercially scalable and cost-effective AI model.

In addition to its MoE-based efficiency advantages, Lingyanmiaoyu integrates advanced natural language understanding, reasoning, and multimodal interaction capabilities. Leveraging MAAS’s vertically integrated AI ecosystem, the model is designed to support future expansion across intelligent productivity tools, digital companions, enterprise collaboration, smart devices, and next-generation AI-native applications.

The launch of the consumer portal represents another key step in MAAS’s strategy to establish full-stack AI capabilities spanning infrastructure, algorithms, applications, and operational services. By providing direct access to end users, MAAS expects to accelerate model iteration through real-world user interaction feedback while continuously expanding the commercial value and application boundaries of its AI technologies.

Ms. Min Zhou, the Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented, “The launch of Lingyanmiaoyu’s consumer access portal is an important milestone in MAAS’s AI development roadmap. Through our proprietary MoE architecture and continuously evolving AI infrastructure, we believe Lingyanmiaoyu demonstrates not only strong model capabilities, but also commercial scalability and operational efficiency. We remain committed to building a more intelligent, accessible, and user-centric AI ecosystem for global users.”

Going forward, MAAS plans to further enhance Lingyanmiaoyu’s reasoning capabilities, multimodal interaction experience, and industry adaptability, while accelerating its integration across education, healthcare, business services, entertainment, and smart living scenarios. The Company remains committed to advancing AI innovation and delivering long-term value through technology-driven ecosystem expansion.

About MAAS

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, visit https://ir.maaseai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When MAAS uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from MAAS’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: MAAS’s goals and strategies; MAAS’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets MAAS serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by MAAS with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in MAAS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. MAAS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Maase Inc.