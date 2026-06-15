MAAS Subsidiary Huazhi Future Establishes Green Energy Infrastructure Research Team, Designates 800VDC as a Core Technology Focus

QINGDAO, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an integrated provider and operator of an AI-centric full-scene digital systems, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”) has formally established a green energy infrastructure research team. The research team designates 800-volt direct current (“800VDC”), a key standard within high-voltage direct current (“HVDC”) architectures, as its strategic research priority, focusing on scalable deployment pathways for 800VDC in intelligent computing centers, next-generation industrial parks, and distributed renewable energy integration scenarios.

Ms. Min Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented, “Green energy infrastructure is the foundational backbone for the continued expansion of AI computing capacity. We are at a historic inflection point where data center and industrial energy systems are transitioning from conventional alternating current distribution to HVDC frameworks. We believe that 800VDC technology will offer significant advantages in transmission efficiency, system integration density, and total cost of ownership over the asset lifecycle — directly aligning with Huazhi Future’s strategic mandate to drive value creation through technology-enabled scenarios. The establishment of this research team extends Huazhi Future’s computing infrastructure capabilities into green energy and represents a concrete commitment to delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

The research team will bring together Huazhi Future’s core technical expertise across high-performance computing, intelligent hardware, and systems integration, while actively pursuing collaborative engagements with upstream and downstream partners across the value chain to advance technology standardization and accelerate the commercial application of 800VDC solutions.



About MAAS

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, visit https://ir.maaseai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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