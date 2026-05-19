UC Health Expands Access to Liver Transplantation with the Paragonix LIVERguard® System

WALTHAM, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, announces utilization of the Paragonix LIVERguard® Donor Liver Preservation System by UC Health to support its growing liver transplant program and help expand access to transplantation for more patients.

As transplant programs nationwide work to safely recover and utilize more medically complex and geographically distant donor organs, UC Health’s academic foundation drives the advancement of innovative preservation strategies, enabling broader donor acceptance practices while maintaining clinical confidence throughout the transplant journey.

With the Paragonix LIVERguard System, the program is better positioned to preserve donor livers in a controlled hypothermic environment, monitor key transport conditions in real time, and pursue opportunities that may help reach more patients in need of life-saving transplantation.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, UC Health has built a national reputation for innovation in transplant care. In 2025, UC Health performed 145 liver transplants and reported median wait times of just nine days for liver transplant patients, among the lowest in the nation according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR). UC Health has been at the forefront of utilizing advanced techniques and technologies with the intent to drive growth and expand the donor pool.

“A key focus of implementing the Paragonix LIVERguard System at our center has been to offset the costs associated with charter jet travel. We now routinely drive donor livers back to our center using LIVERguard from locations up to six hours away, whereas previously these recoveries often required jet travel. This approach not only helps reduce costs for our center but also allows us to do our part to limit carbon emissions,” said Cutler Quillin, MD, Surgical Director of Liver Transplantation at UC Health.

As donor allocation evolves and programs seek to extend their reach, advanced hypothermic preservation is becoming an increasingly important part of the infrastructure needed to safely expand transplant access. The Paragonix LIVERguard System is designed to address long-standing risks associated with traditional ice storage by maintaining a controlled thermal environment and providing real-time visibility into organ temperature, location, and transport status. A recent clinical analysis demonstrated that long distance driving of livers utilizing the LIVERguard System to facilitate longer cold ischemia times can significantly reduce transport-associated costs without negatively impacting outcomes.1

“At Paragonix, we are proud to support leading transplant centers like UC Health as they continue to push the field forward,” said Lisa Anderson, Ph.D., President of Paragonix Technologies. “Programs that are committed to innovation, thoughtful donor utilization, and improved access to transplant are helping redefine what is possible for patients awaiting a second chance at life.”

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit www.paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike.

For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

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Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Labbe

Marketing Communications Manager

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com

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