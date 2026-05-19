Canadians are Rethinking Loyalty as Everyday Rewards Take Priority

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are sitting on an estimated $13 to $15 billioni in unredeemed loyalty points, highlighting a growing gap between earning rewards and actually using them. New findings from Scene+® and Bond Brand Loyalty, previewing Canadian insights from The 2026 Bond Loyalty Report ahead of its June release, suggest the issue is not a lack of opportunity to earn, but a disconnect between increasingly complex programs and demand for rewards that are simpler and better suited to everyday life. The report found surveyed Canadians belong to an average of 15 loyalty programs, yet many are not using their points regularly, with 28% redeeming once a year or less.

The 2026 Bond Loyalty Report indicates that redemption is emerging as the clearest measure of whether a loyalty program delivers value in the eyes of its members.ii While earn opportunities continue to expand, friction at the point of redemption is becoming a key barrier to engagement.iii At the same time, Canadians’ expectations are shifting: while many still save points for larger, aspirational purchases like travel, 60% of surveyed participants say they prefer small or medium-value rewards, more than double the share who report saving for larger redemptions.iv

In today’s environment, Canadians are increasingly focused on getting greater value from everyday spending, driving demand for rewards that can be used regularly without losing the flexibility to save for what matters most.

“Canadians want rewards that are easy to use and relevant to their everyday lives, as well as their aspirations,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. “At Scene+, our goal is to be the program our members use every day, not just something they think about occasionally. That means building around both simplicity and choice, with a curated set of partners that reflect how our members live and spend.”

From groceries and fuel to dining, entertainment, banking, home improvement, travel and online shopping, Scene+ members can earn and redeem Scene+ points seamlessly across the moments that make up their day, with partners including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo, Shell Canada, Swiss Chalet, Cineplex, Home Hardware and Rakuten. Scene+ keeps rewards simple: for most redemptions, 1,000 Scene+ points = $10v, while using Scotiabank and Tangerine payment cards that earn Scene+ points can help members earn faster and enjoy rewards sooner. That simplicity shows up in Scene+ program behaviour: among active members, redemption averages at least once per month and 9 out of 10 redemptions take place within 30 days of earning. A growing share are also redeeming across multiple partners, highlighting the strength of a connected rewards ecosystem and member choice.

As expectations around redemption rise, flexibility and choice are becoming increasingly important, with connected partner ecosystems helping members use points across more categories and experiences.

“The 2026 Bond Loyalty Report reveals that partnerships are a strong lever for incremental value in Canada, with the survey data showing measurable year-over-year lifts in experience (53%) and spend (49%) compared to the 2025 Bond Loyalty Report,” says Sean Claessen, Chief Strategy Officer at Bond. “Scene+ has been smart about this. An integrated ecosystem of everyday earn and redemption partners, and now the expansion with Shell—that’s the kind of ecosystem play that turns a program into a daily habit.”

For loyalty programs, the findings point to a clear trend: while earning drives participation, redemption plays a growing role in long-term engagement. According to the study, surveyed participants rated the importance of ease when receiving and claiming rewards at 73% in 2026, up from 69% in 2025, while the perceived appeal of program rewards rose to 67%, up from 62% year-over-year.

As loyalty programs continue to evolve, those that make it easier for Canadians to use their points will be best positioned to drive sustained engagement and long-term growth.

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank and Tangerine, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited’s family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and FreshCo, and Voilà; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca.

About Bond

Bond is the global customer-intelligence driven engagement company that creates growth by building lasting connections between brands, their employees, and their customers. Powered by Bond Intelligence, Bond’s work produces stronger brand loyalty, more advocacy, and lasting growth. The data referenced in this release is drawn from Bond Brand Loyalty's 2026 Loyalty Report.

The 2026 Canada data set collected feedback from a sample of 9.5K+ consumers, examining 165+ programs in 20+ sectors across 100+ attributes. Grounded in over 15 years of loyalty data, participation from 80MM+ members across 5 continents and 15+ categories, augmented annually by 30,000+ boosted responses, the report draws on 40M+ data points and 7B+ transactions. The 2026 Bond Loyalty Report launches in June 2026.

Media inquiries

Scene+: Sheri Clish, sheri.clish@narrativexpr.com

Bond Brand Loyalty: Jason Cimino, jason.cimino@bondbl.com

i The estimated $13-15 billion figure is based on Bond Brand Loyalty’s analysis of publicly reported loyalty program liabilities and modeled estimates across the Canadian loyalty market.

ii “Ease of receiving and claiming rewards or benefits” ranked among the top-rated loyalty program attributes evaluated in The Bond Loyalty Report. Importance ratings for this attribute increased from 69% in 2025 to 73% in 2026.

iii In this context, “friction” refers to barriers associated with receiving or claiming rewards and benefits.

iv This represents a 20 percentage point increase since the 2018 Bond Loyalty Report, in which 40% of respondents reported preferring small or medium-value rewards.

v Based on standard redemptions; lower values may apply to select gift cards and certain credit redemptions. For more information visit www.sceneplus.ca/rewards.