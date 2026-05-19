Notice on Concluded Lease Agreement

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, hereby informs that on 18 May 2026 a lease agreement with UAB “Omnisend” (legal entity code 302530363, with its registered office at Verkių St. 25C-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) was concluded and entered into force, under which UAB “Omnisend” leased 2,971 sq. m of office space.

Following this transaction, the occupancy rate of the business centre “Sąvaržėlė” reached 67%.

On behalf of the company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt