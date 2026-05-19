63% of Workers Admit to Exaggerating AI Skills as Automation Anxiety Fuels an AI Skills Bubble, New GCheck Report Finds

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty-three percent of workers admit to lying or exaggerating their AI skills to appear more knowledgeable than they are, up to 80% for Gen Z workers, according to The Automation Anxiety Report™ 2026 released today by GCheck, a modern, compliance-first hire-to-retire screening platform. Based on a survey examining how 1,500 workers are responding to growing automation pressure, the report reveals a workforce caught between fear of AI disruption and pressure to appear AI-capable.

Nearly seven in 10 workers (69%) believe it is likely that parts of their current job responsibilities will be automated by AI within the next 24 months, including 79% of Gen Z workers. These concerns are increasingly grounded in direct experience. Forty percent of workers say they have personally observed AI tools performing parts of their work, while 29% say AI has already taken over responsibilities in their workplace. At the same time, workers do not feel fully prepared to adapt. Only 38% say they feel very or extremely prepared to use AI tools effectively, while 40% say they would need training to keep up and 22% say they would struggle or could not use AI tools effectively at all.

“Workers are facing a new kind of career pressure where appearing AI-capable increasingly feels tied to employability and job security,” said Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck. “The problem is not just that workers are exaggerating AI skills. It’s that employers often lack reliable ways to verify those capabilities, creating a growing gap between perceived and actual expertise. That disconnect creates risk for organizations and uncertainty for employees trying to keep pace with rapid change.”

The AI Skills Bubble: Fear of Falling Behind Is Inflating AI Credentials

GCheck's report names this growing gap between claimed and actual AI capability the AI Skills Bubble: 47% of the US workforce lists AI skills publicly while privately acknowledging that some or all exceed what they can actually do. Only 34% say they can confidently perform all the AI-related skills they claim at a professional level. The inflation extends beyond resumes and into day-to-day workplace interactions. To appear more knowledgeable about AI than they actually are:

40% say they speak confidently about AI in meetings to avoid appearing behind

33% let others assume they have stronger AI skills without correcting them

25% have taken credit for AI-assisted work as entirely their own

18% have volunteered for AI-related tasks they were not qualified for

16% admit to directly lying about having AI experience





Workers say fear, competition and lack of trust are driving this behavior. Seventy-six percent say they overstate their AI skills because they plan to build those capabilities over time, even if they are overstating them now, while 70% do so because they believe most people in their industry are also overstating their AI expertise. Additionally, 57% say pressure to appear AI-capable drives this behavior, 53% fear losing their jobs without these skills and being unable to secure another role, 52% feel they have no choice and worry they will appear less competitive during layoffs, 48% do not believe employers can verify AI skills and another 48% feel coworkers are advancing faster due to AI expertise. Meanwhile, 46% fear they could be fired if they do not have AI skills.

The Verification Vacuum: Employers Can't Keep Up with AI Skill Claims

Despite widespread exaggeration, workers recognize the risks. Seventy-six percent agree that misrepresenting AI-related skills puts businesses at risk. Yet GCheck's report identifies a Verification Vacuum: AI skill claims are being made at scale while employer-side verification has failed to keep pace. Sixty-four percent of workers say their employer has never attempted to verify their AI skills, and only 39% believe employers can effectively do so.

Workers are actively asking for stronger verification. Nearly half want testing of AI competencies (48%) and transparent explanations of how AI is used in hiring (47%). Others want clear communication about what will be verified (46%) and consistent standards across candidates (42%). Notably, 29% say they would be more honest about their qualifications if employers clearly communicated what would be independently verified, signaling that stronger and more transparent processes could directly reduce misrepresentation.

Read the full The Automation Anxiety Report™ 2026 here and explore the latest GCheck news and updates here.

About GCheck

GCheck is a modern, hire-to-retire screening platform dedicated to Compliance for Good™, helping organizations hire and retain with speed, accuracy, and fairness. We operate across the entire employee lifecycle, delivering background checks, identity verification, drug testing, employment and professional verifications, continuous monitoring, and compliance management through one unified platform.

Our Compliance for Good™ framework is built on three pillars: transparent compliance, fair compliance, and protective compliance, ensuring every screening decision upholds dignity, reduces risk, and strengthens trust. GCheck serves enterprise HR teams, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and regulated industries that need more than a fast check; they need a compliant, ethical, and audit-ready screening partner.

To learn more, visit gcheck.com

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