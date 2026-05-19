Upwave Appoints Measurement Industry Veteran John Bulgrin as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform, today announced the appointment of advertising measurement and media industry veteran John Bulgrin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bulgrin brings more than two decades of experience across media measurement, advertising technology, and enterprise partnerships, including leadership roles at Publicis Groupe, Comscore, and Dynata.

Bulgrin joins Upwave at a pivotal time, as marketers increasingly seek AI-powered software and automation approaches that offer measurement with faster insights and more actionable outcomes. As CRO, he will lead Upwave’s revenue organization and help expand strategic partnerships with brands, agencies, media publishers, and platforms looking to modernize how they measure and optimize brand performance.





Prior to joining Upwave, Bulgrin held leadership positions at Comscore and Dynata, where he led revenue organizations focused on cross-platform measurement, audience activation, and outcomes-driven advertising solutions. Earlier in his career, he worked as an investment analyst at Publicis Groupe and co-founded several software startups.

“John joins Upwave at an important moment for the advertising industry, as brands and agencies face increasing pressure to connect media investment to measurable outcomes,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “His deep experience across measurement, media, and enterprise partnerships will help accelerate Upwave’s growth as marketers look for more intelligent and actionable ways to understand brand performance.”

“The advertising industry is undergoing a fundamental shift in how brands measure performance and business impact,” said Bulgrin. “As we enter the AI Era, Upwave is uniquely positioned to help marketers navigate that transformation. I’m excited to join the team at such an important stage.”

Upwave continues to expand its AI-enhanced Brand Outcomes capabilities, helping marketers better understand, measure, and optimize brand impact across today’s evolving media landscape.

About Upwave

Upwave is the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave brings science to top-of-funnel, providing real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .

Media Contact

Shari Blackburn

JMAC PR for Upwave

upwave@jmacpr.com

(818) 643-0964

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c9bce57-e3d0-4bdb-ae06-7db53b8291c7