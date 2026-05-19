Intezer Launches Global Channel Program Focused on Partner Profitability and AI SOC Adoption

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAITM, today announced the launch of the Intezer Amplify Partner Program, its global channel program, giving partners a new way to help customers move beyond the limits of traditional MDR while building profitable, long-term security practices.

The program formalizes Intezer’s investment in the channel at a time when demand for AI-driven security operations is accelerating across the enterprise. Security teams are under pressure from rising alert volumes and a persistent talent gap. While AI is accelerating triage and investigation, most organizations still lack the expertise and capacity to operationalize these platforms effectively on their own. This presents a lucrative opportunity for partners — MSSPs, resellers, and service providers — to bolster their offerings and deliver meaningful security outcomes for their customers.

Intezer’s channel program focuses on a set of core principles partners consistently prioritize: making Intezer easy to do business with and offer a clear engagement process, being partner-first and committed to the channel and partners are protected both on Intezer referred opportunities and partner initiated opportunities with high margin halos. The program is supported by a streamlined partner foundation, including a partner portal opening in June 2026, with deal registration, access to sales and technical collateral, and the ability to run incentive programs such as SPIFFs, giving partners the tools they need to engage, transact, and scale from day one.

“Partners are looking for solutions that actually move the needle for their customers and their own businesses,” said Mark Daggett, vice president of global channels at Intezer. “We built this program to be straightforward, profitable, and aligned with how security operations are changing. When you pair that with a platform that delivers measurable outcomes for customers, it becomes a very compelling offering.”

Daggett brings more than 25 years of channel and technology experience, including building the global channel program at Axonius, where he helped scale the business from early growth to nearly $200 million in annual recurring revenue. His background also includes leadership roles at Cylance, Quest Software, Govplace, and eEye Digital Security. He is joined by Claudia Slane, who brings 25 years of experience in early-stage channel development and alliance-driven growth, and Kevin Pistorius, strategic partner manager, who brings two decades of partner and cybersecurity experience in this role.

Together, the team is focused on establishing a high-impact, partner-first motion while expanding key technology alliances and marketplace integrations.

Intezer Amplify Partner Program Testimonials:

“Rightfully so, the market is moving rapidly toward AI-driven security operations and customers need trusted partners to operationalize these technologies effectively. As a Security Operations Center that leverages Intezer, we have built a strong foundation to deliver differentiated security services with immense value for customers. Intezer’s channel program provides an avenue to deliver these services creating long term growth of our business,” said Trevor Smith, president at Brite.

“At CNXN Helix, we help organizations navigate AI transformation in ways that deliver measurable business and security outcomes by combining deep technical expertise with leading AI technologies. Intezer’s channel program strengthens our ability to help customers modernize security operations with AI-driven investigation capabilities that reduce pressure on security teams and improve incident response,” said Jamal Khan, chief growth and innovation officer and head of Helix at Connection.

“Modernizing the SOC has to start with the work analysts actually do, not the technology stack around them. Intezer gave us a way to autonomously triage every alert with the depth of a senior analyst — which means our team spends time on the threats that matter and our clients see faster, more consistent outcomes. It’s the foundation of how Technologent delivers SOC operations today,” said Jon Mendoza, CISO at Technologent.

Initial partner recruitment is underway in North America with a planned expansion into EMEA later this year. Learn more here .

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com .

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

intezer@lookleftmarketing.com

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