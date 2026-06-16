Intezer Wins Best Autonomous Security Operations Platform in The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAI™, announced today that it has been named a winner in the Autonomous Security Operations Platform category in The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026.

The award recognizes Intezer’s leadership and innovation during a notable shift in security operations. Enterprise security teams are overwhelmed by alert volumes that human analysts, in-house SOCs, and MDR providers cannot fully investigate. As low- and medium-severity alerts go unreviewed, real threats can remain hidden in the backlog. Intezer addresses this challenge by using AI to perform 24/7, forensic-grade triage and investigation across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review.

“As alert volumes continue to outpace human capacity, enterprises need a new operating model,” said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. “This recognition from The Hacker News validates our innovation in security operations, delivering autonomous, forensic-grade investigation at enterprise scale.”

Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer combines agentic AI with deterministic, forensic-first analysis to investigate alerts across endpoint, cloud, identity, network, and phishing telemetry. Using proprietary capabilities such as binary code comparison and memory forensics, Intezer delivers high-confidence verdicts at enterprise scale, enabling organizations to investigate every alert, regardless of severity, and allowing SOC teams to focus on incidents that truly require human judgment and response. Intezer also feeds investigation outcomes back into detection logic, helping customers identify noisy rules, broken telemetry, and coverage gaps while improving MITRE ATT&CK coverage.

“We're pleased to recognize Intezer as the winner of the Security Operations Center (SOC) award in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. Intezer has built a platform that investigates security alerts at scale using forensic analysis and AI, helping SOC teams move beyond manual triage to focus on threats that need human judgment. Their work is a meaningful contribution to how security teams operate.” - The Hacker News Staff

The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards honor the companies, products and teams advancing the cybersecurity industry through technical excellence, innovation and measurable impact. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on criteria including innovation, effectiveness and industry contribution.

Learn more about Intezer on the website .

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com .