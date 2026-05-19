AB INVL Baltic Farmland unaudited Interim information for 3 months of 2026

For 3 months of 2026, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the AB INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 125 thousand and the revenue was EUR 227 thousand (for 3 months of 2025 consolidated net profit was EUR 124 thousand and the revenue was EUR 213 thousand).

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, an agricultural land investment company, earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 125 thousand in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenue for January-March amounted to EUR 227 thousand, which is 6.6% higher than in the corresponding period last year.

“The environment in the agricultural sector remained stable in the first quarter of 2026. Although prices for agricultural produce fluctuated and cost pressures continued to be felt, the demand for arable land and the rental market remained active. We observe that long-term, efficient land use and stable partnerships with tenants continue to be important in the market,” says Justė Gumovskienė, Director of INVL Farmland Management, the company which administers INVL Baltic Farmland’s land.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 440 thousand and generate consolidated revenue of EUR 940 thousand this year.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity at the end of March this year was EUR 20.3 million. Equity per share was EUR 6.29. Compared to the end of March 2025, the value of equity per share increased by 4.2%, factoring in the impact of dividends.

In 2025, INVL Baltic Farmland’s consolidated revenue totalled EUR 891 thousand, and its net profit was EUR 816 thousand. For the year 2025, the company’s shareholders were allocated dividends of EUR 387 thousand, corresponding to EUR 0.12 per share.

Listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, INVL Baltic Farmland’s subsidiaries in Lithuania manage approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land which is leased to agricultural companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

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