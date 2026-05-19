Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Announces Participation in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

JUPITER, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, today announced that Joe Hazelton, Dyadic’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference on May 20-21, 2026.

Dyadic’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and can be accessed live here: Sidoti Webinar Registration.

Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. To register for the presentation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit Sidoti Events. Registration is free and does not require Sidoti client status.

Investors may also contact Julie LaValley directly at jlavalley@dyadic.com to schedule a meeting.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words “expect,” “should,” intend,” anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” or “continue” or other similar terms or variations of them. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com