Travis Marcus joins CDM Smith as data centers transformational growth leader

Fairfax, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Marcus, PMP, has joined CDM Smith as a principal and data centers transformational growth leader based in Fairfax, Virginia. Travis has 27 years of experience leading hyperscale and mission-critical infrastructure, including classified and sovereign cloud regions. In his new role, he will support our industrial clients and position our team to advance CDM Smith’s portfolio in the data center sector.

Previously, Travis held a senior leadership position for national security data centers. In that role, he was the executive owner of classified hyperscale data center regions, accountable for full profit and loss, long-term capacity planning, financial performance and operational reliability across air-gapped and sovereign cloud environments. Prior to this, Travis was a senior infrastructure executive responsible for end-to-end design, construction, commissioning and operation of mission-critical data centers.

“What excites me most about this role is bringing together engineering rigor, innovative design and commercial strategy to deliver infrastructure that is not only reliable and efficient, but also future-ready for emerging AI-driven demands. Data centers are no longer just facilities; they are the backbone of intelligent systems shaping every industry,” said Travis.

“We’re excited to have Travis join the team. He brings firsthand experience leading hyperscale and mission critical data center programs at scale, and he understands what it takes to plan capacity, deliver critical infrastructure, and keep facilities operating reliably over the long term. That experience helps our clients get ahead of power and water constraints early, so projects stay on schedule and facilities perform as intended,” said Michael Healy, sales director at CDM Smith.

Travis has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in transportation and systems engineering from Morgan State University. He is a registered Project Management Professional (PMP). He is also a Dwight D. Eisenhower Fellow, a member of the American Society for Industrial Security and a member of the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA).

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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