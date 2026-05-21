CDM Smith joins WEF Water-AI Nexus Advisory Council

Boston, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith joins the Water-AI Nexus™ Center of Excellence Advisory Council, an initiative led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF) to strengthen the cross-sector collaboration at the intersection between water and artificial intelligence.

“We believe that sustainable water management and digital infrastructure can reinforce each other for good, and we’re thrilled to welcome new voices to expand our reach and help guide Center activities,” said Ralph Exton, WEF Executive Director.

The advisory council brings together WEF volunteers, leading water associations, non-profit organizations, technology companies, academia, consultants, and utilities to ensure that AI infrastructure uses water as efficiently as possible while also leveraging AI capabilities to solve pressing water scarcity and management challenges.

"With the advancement of AI and growth of data center infrastructure, CDM Smith is enthusiastic in its support for the Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence and its mission to align sustainable water management practices with responsible technological advancements. As an organization committed to a One Water vision, we value innovative solutions that advance more resilient, sustainable, and efficient water systems,” said Dan Rodrigo senior vice president and CDM Smith’s representative on the advisory council.

Council members provide thought leadership, event participation, conference programming, and awareness-building initiatives to align growing AI and data infrastructure with sustainable water management.

To learn more about the Water-AI Nexus, visit: https://water-ai-nexus.org/

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think differently and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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