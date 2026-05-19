AMA Names Dr. John Wigneswaran as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced the appointment of John Wigneswaran, MD, MBA, (Dr. Wig) as its new chief operating officer (COO). A leader with more than two decades of experience at some of the largest healthcare companies, Dr. Wig will assume the new role on June 1, 2026.





Dr. Wig will oversee business operations, health solutions, information technology, AMA Insurance, and JAMA Publishing, as well as provide executive leadership for new ventures and innovation initiatives for the nation’s largest physician organization.





“The chief operating officer is integral to the AMA’s day-to-day function, delivering results, and advancing the value we provide to our members and the greater healthcare community,” said AMA Chief Executive Officer John Whyte, MD, MPH. “Dr. Wig’s outstanding record of leading enterprise transformation and operational excellence at some of the most influential healthcare organizations in the country make him the ideal person to oversee our next chapter of growth and impact.”





Dr. Wig joins the AMA after holding C-suite executive positions at health industry leaders including Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Cigna/Express Scripts, and Fresenius Medical Care, where he led core business operations across payer, provider, pharmaceutical, and retail sectors. He brings deep expertise in capital allocation, corporate governance, strategic partnerships, and enterprise transformation.





“I am so excited to join the AMA at such a meaningful moment for healthcare and medicine,” said Dr. Wig. “The AMA has a long history of standing up for physicians and patients, and I am eager to build on that work by strengthening how we operate, innovate, and deliver impact. I hope to bring value by leveraging my experience driving operational transformation, clinical innovation, physician collaboration, and patient advocacy as we work to create a healthier future for communities across the country.”





Dr. Wig is a graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine and received his master’s in business administration from MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Wig has nearly a decade of experience as a practicing nephrologist, completing his renal fellowship training at Weill Cornell/NY Presbyterian Hospital.