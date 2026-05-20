AMA Unveils Infographic to Help Patients Safely Navigate AI in Healthcare

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today released an infographic with recommended prompts and specific cautions to help patients use AI chatbots safely and effectively in managing and improving their health. As generative AI technology becomes more commonplace, the AMA urges patients to be mindful about how they engage with AI health tools, emphasizing the importance of informed use and maintaining the vital role of medical professionals.



“As technology evolves, it’s vital that patients use AI to complement—not replace—the advice of their doctors,” said AMA CEO John Whyte, MD, MPH. “These recommended prompts empower individuals to ask better questions, cut through jargon, and understand their options. Safe and informed use of AI helps patients make smarter health decisions, but medical expertise remains irreplaceable.”



The AMA-recommended AI prompts, developed with patient safety in mind, are designed to assist individuals as they learn about symptoms, treatment options, and prepare for doctor visits, without replacing their physician. Inspired by best practices and recent advances in AI-powered health tools, the AMA’s advice highlights how patients can benefit from AI when used to inform, not diagnose.



The Five AMA-Recommended AI Prompts:





Use AI to explore possibilities, not to be your doctor

“I have these symptoms [description]. What are common causes, how do they differ and what details would help narrow them down?” Simplify information

“Explain this to me in simple words: [medical term, doctor’s diagnosis or instructions].” Add relevant context

“Given my situation [my age and gender, lifestyle, goals, etc.] what do I need to know?” Know your options

“What are the different ways to treat [diagnosis name] and what are the benefits, risks and side effects of each?” Prepare for your visit

“What questions should I ask my doctor to better understand this situation?”



The AMA cautions that AI tools should never be used in emergencies or relied on for diagnosis and treatment decisions. Patients should protect their privacy and use AI chatbots only to supplement—not substitute—the expertise of their doctor. These prompts empower individuals with knowledge and context, ensuring that AI is a helpful companion when preparing for conversations with their medical team.