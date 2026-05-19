ISN® Marks Continued Growth in Canada to Help Strengthen Contractor Management

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, celebrates continued growth in Canada, marking a milestone of nearly 20 years of operations in the region. Since 2006, ISN’s Canada-based team has supported nearly 300 Hiring Clients and 20,000 contractor customers, and upwards of 1,000 client sites in the region.

ISN’s team of more than 75 employees provides localized support to organizations in industries such as mining, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and government from offices in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. ISNetworld® solutions help enhance safety, strengthen compliance, and responsibly source goods and services through tools such as Contractor Search & Source, where Hiring Clients can locate remote, specialized, and diverse customers such as Indigenous-owned businesses across Canada.

“ISN’s growth in Canada reflects the need for scalable, data-driven contractor management solutions in diverse and highly regulated industries,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President, Canadian Operations at ISN. “ISNetworld tools and services help Hiring Clients improve visibility into contractor performance, address evolving compliance requirements, and support safer, more sustainable operations throughout Canada.”

Key milestones in ISN’s Canadian expansion include:

Establishing its presence in Canada in 2006 with its first Hiring Client in the Athabasca oil sands

Expanding Canadian operations in 2007 with the opening of its Calgary office, providing local support for Hiring Clients and contractor customers

Launching ISN’s Toronto office in 2015 and Montreal office in 2019, increasing regional coverage across Eastern Canada

Delivering over 300 training courses to contractor customers in Canada in 2025, including 50+ French courses, reinforcing its commitment to safety, compliance, and accessibility

Engaging with Hiring Clients and contractor customers through regional roundtables and customer events planned across Canada in 2026





ISN continues to support Canadian communities through regional engagement and volunteerism. Over the past two decades, Canadian ISN teams contributed more than 4,000 volunteer hours to local organizations and participated in industry associations including STAC and Energy Safety Canada.

“ISN is focused on continuing momentum through investment in our people and ongoing collaboration with our customers in Canada,” said Brian Callahan, President and CEO of ISN. “As ISN approaches its 20-year anniversary in Canada, we are proud of the relationships built in the region and growth of the team to help prioritize worker safety and responsible sourcing.”

For more information about ISN’s industry-leading software and services in Canada, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld® , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One® , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower® , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com