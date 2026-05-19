Tampa Bay Wave Partners with St. Petersburg College to Expand Innovation and Workforce Pathways

Tampa, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a leading nonprofit technology accelerator, announces its newest academic partnership, with St. Petersburg College (SPC), to strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem and create new pathways for students into high-growth technology careers.

The collaboration connects SPC students, faculty and programs with Wave’s nationally recognized accelerators, providing access to mentorship, entrepreneurship resources and real-world startup experience across sectors, such as fintech, cybersecurity, AI defensetech and healthtech.

Wave’s impact continues to expand through partnerships with public and private sources, including foundations and individuals, as well as academics, to fuel tech innovation, job creation and economic growth across the region and beyond.

Expanding opportunity through innovation

Through this partnership, SPC students will have opportunities to engage directly with startup founders, participate in innovation-driven programming and gain exposure to emerging technologies that will shape the future workforce.

Wave has played a key role in building the region’s tech economy, supporting more than 650 startups, helping companies raise $1.7 billion in capital and contributing to the creation of more than 7,100 high-wage jobs, with an economic impact exceeding $400 million annually.

College leaders say the collaboration aligns with SPC’s mission to connect education with workforce needs while expanding opportunities in high-demand industries, ensuring quality talent producing the workforce of the future.

“This partnership allows us to connect our students to the innovation economy in a meaningful way,” said Dr. Emmanuel Hernandez-Agosto, VP of Academic Affairs at SPC. “By working with Tampa Bay Wave, we are creating pathways for students to gain hands-on experience, build networks and step into careers that are shaping the future of our region.

Strengthening Tampa Bay’s workforce pipeline

Wave’s accelerator programs provide entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship and a strong support network, helping transform ideas into scalable businesses that drive economic impact.

Leaders from both organizations say the partnership will help bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring students are prepared for careers in rapidly evolving fields while supporting continued growth in the Tampa Bay tech sector.

“As we continue to grow Tampa Bay’s innovation ecosystem, partnerships with institutions like SPC are essential,” said Linda Olson, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. “Together, we can expand access to opportunity, support diverse talent and strengthen the pipeline of future entrepreneurs and technology leaders.”

Looking ahead

As SPC approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, the College continues to invest in partnerships that drive economic mobility and community impact. Wave is proud to celebrate St. Petersburg College as our newest Pillar of Innovation.

By connecting students to organizations like Tampa Bay Wave, SPC is helping ensure graduates are not only workforce-ready but positioned to lead in the region’s growing innovation economy.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:

Tampa Bay Wave, Florida’s #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we’ve nurtured more than 650 startups that have raised more than $1.7 billion in investor capital and created more than 7,100 jobs. We are building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are “built for founders, fueled by community.” Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Clifton Larson, Allen, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Florida High Tech Corridor, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Workforce Solutions, Regions Foundation, St. Petersburg College, TECO, and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at tampabaywave.org.

ABOUT ST. PETERSBURG COLLEGE:

St. Petersburg College (SPC), founded in 1927 as Florida's first two-year college, is a public institution in Pinellas County offering over 300 degree, certificate, and transfer programs, including bachelor's degrees. With an open-admissions policy and 10 locations, SPC focuses on career-driven education and affordable tuition, currently serving ~25,000 students. SPC adds over $3 billion in economic impact to the Tampa Bay area and is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. SPC’s mission is to provide accessible, learner-centered instruction for students pursuing associate degrees, four-year degrees and technical certifications. Learn more at spcollege.edu.

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