Q1 2026 Analysis Shows Significant Supply Contraction Across Commercial Vehicle Market

Chico, CA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has released its Q1 2026 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis. Q1 data reveal a significant tightening in new‑vehicle availability and early signs of downstream pressure in the used market. While pricing remains relatively stable, the sharp contraction in new‑vehicle inventory suggests emerging upstream cost and sourcing challenges—likely influenced by recent tariff activity—are beginning to shape the commercial vehicle landscape.

New Work Truck and Van Market

The average final price for new work trucks remained steady, rising 0.4% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) and 0.3% Year over Year (YoY) to $59,217.

However, availability shifted sharply: average on‑lot inventory per dealer fell 20.7% from Q4 and 21.2% YoY.

Sales (movement) also declined, dropping 25.8% QoQ and 4.2% Year over Year.

QoQ Days to Turn (DTT) decreased by 5.5%, and although YoY DTT remains 9.3% higher than Q1 2025, Q1 2026 marks the second quarter with a drop following last quarter’s 1.5% QoQ decrease .

With fewer new vehicles on dealership lots, buyer options are becoming more limited, and overall sales activity is constrained.

Used Work Truck and Van Market

The average final price for used commercial vehicles rose 4.8% QoQ and 6.3% YoY to $38,685.

Inventory dipped slightly, down 3.6% both QoQ and YoY.

Sales (movement) declined 9.1% both QoQ and YoY.

DTT increased to 62 days, up 12.7% both QoQ and YoY, indicating slower turnover as buyers navigate higher prices and limited selection.

Average mileage rose 4.0% QoQ, but is still down 4.8% YoY.

With new-vehicle availability slowing, fleets have begun to hold on to their trucks and vans longer. The results for the used-vehicle market include higher prices, higher mileage, fewer options, and more cautious buyers.

New Commercial BEV Market Insights

New battery electric (BEV) work trucks saw modest price increases, rising 2.0% Quarter over Quarter and 2.1% Year over Year. While BEV pricing remains more stable than ICE segments, broader supply constraints and lagging demand may influence BEV availability in future quarters.

New commercial BEV sales eased in Q1, declining 17.6% from Q4, but remained well above last year’s levels with a 33.3% year‑over‑year increase. This mix of softer quarterly activity and solid annual growth reflects a segment that continues to develop at its own pace as adoption patterns evolve.

Segment Highlight: Commercial Vans

This quarter also includes a new segment spotlight on Commercial Vans, where Cargo, Box, and Step Van activity revealed several noteworthy shifts in pricing, inventory, and buyer behavior. Readers can explore the full breakdown, including segment‑specific trends and insights, in our Q1 2026 Commercial Vans Market Analysis .

Industry Perspective

“The commercial vehicle market is clearly shifting,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “After a period of strong competition and healthy inventory levels in late 2025, we’re now seeing meaningful tightening, particularly in new‑vehicle supply. Although sales remain steady relative to availability, reduced inventory is beginning to ripple into the used market, where higher prices and rising Days to Turn reflect growing friction.”

Johnson continued, “While it’s too early to draw firm conclusions, some of these patterns are consistent with the early effects of upstream cost and sourcing pressures, including those related to recent tariff activity. These kinds of shifts often begin subtly, showing up first in inventory flow and downstream pricing. Commercial dealers who stay proactive—leveraging digital merchandising, optimizing inventory visibility, and maintaining strong buyer engagement—will be best positioned to navigate whatever comes next.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem—dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors—to efficiently serve the businesses/fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as customer relationship management, inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, provide increased visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

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