DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES STARS, STRIPES & DANDY BITES” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce officially kicks off summer with the launch of the “Stars, Stripes & Dandy Bites” Sweepstakes! Now through September 11, participants can enter HERE for 13 chances to win different prize packs filled with summer entertaining essentials.

At the end of the promotion, three grand prize winners will be chosen to receive a rolling cooler cart, folding grill utensils and serving trays while ten secondary winners will receive a picnic blanket, portable snack container, a hydro flask and a mini fan. Each of the 13 winners will also receive Dandy swag and coupons for FREE Dandy products redeemable at local grocery stores.

“As we celebrate our 100‑year multi-generational family business, we’re proud to bring fresh energy to America’s 250th with vibrant, feel‑good foods that make summer gatherings unforgettable,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “The “Stars, Stripes & Dandy Bites” Sweepstakes invites families to rediscover the joy of seasonal cooking turning simple ingredients into delicious moments worth sharing.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs including its unique 2-inch celery dippers™. Dandy also offers its sweet corn in options of both bulk corn as well as a pre-shucked and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to busy lifestyles.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers with value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

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