DANDY® CELERY SNACK PACKS NAMED SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 SNACK AWARDS WINNER

Oviedo, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce announced today that its Dandy® 8 oz. Celery Snack Packs have been named a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Why These Celery Snack Packs Stand Out

Dandy® Celery Snack Packs make it easier than ever to snack well:

Ready-to-eat: Washed and pre-cut so you can grab and go

Healthy choice: Low in calories, fat-free and naturally packed with fiber

Crisp and flavorful: Specially grown for a sweeter taste and satisfying crunch

Perfectly portable: Resealable bag fits busy lifestyles and are great for lunchboxes, workdays or road trips

“Snacking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing nutrition,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “People shouldn’t have to choose between nutrition and taste, and great flavor is what keeps consumers reaching for our snacks. Our celery delivers a naturally sweet, satisfying crunch that makes healthy choices easy and accessible.”

Dandy® Celery Snack Packs are available at grocery retailers nationwide in the produce department. A store locator is available at dudafresh.com.

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ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs of fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Indiana, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

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