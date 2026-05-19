The War on Plastic Waste Could Create a Massive Opportunity for Xeriant

DENVER, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plastics crisis is no longer just an environmental debate. It is becoming an economic, regulatory, healthcare, and industrial emergency. The world now produces more than 400 million metric tons of plastic every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, with projections climbing toward 500 million tons within the next several years. Less than 10% of that plastic is successfully recycled into reusable material, while the rest accumulates in landfills, waterways, oceans, and even human bodies.

Microplastics have now been detected in blood, lungs, placentas, and arteries. The UNDP has estimated that environmental and ecosystem losses tied to plastics may already exceed $600 billion globally, while healthcare-related impacts could add another $250 billion annually. At the same time, governments, builders, manufacturers, and institutional buyers are scrambling for alternatives that reduce dependence on petroleum-heavy construction materials while improving durability, fire resistance, and sustainability.

That backdrop may help explain the growing attention around Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) and its advanced materials platform, particularly NEXBOARD™ and the company’s broader DUREVER™ ecosystem. While many companies are focused on recycling plastic after the environmental damage has already occurred, Xeriant appears to be pursuing a different strategy entirely: replacing vulnerable, resource-intensive, and potentially hazardous traditional building materials with advanced composite alternatives engineered for durability, safety, and long-term performance.

A Construction Industry Under Pressure

Construction remains one of the largest generators of global waste and carbon emissions. Traditional drywall, wood products, insulation systems, and polymer-heavy construction materials contribute significantly to landfill accumulation and environmental degradation. At the same time, climate-driven disasters and stricter fire regulations are forcing builders to rethink what materials they use.

That is where Xeriant’s technology may fit into a much larger global trend.

The company recently announced NexPatch™, a proprietary fire-resistant joint compound developed specifically for use with NEXBOARD™ composite construction panels. According to Xeriant, the product uses the same advanced intumescent fire-retardant chemistry embedded within NEXBOARD itself. Under high heat, the material forms a protective char barrier designed to maintain fire resistance across joints, seams, and repair points.

Importantly, the company stated that NexPatch produced no combustion and no smoke during internal testing under extreme temperatures. Smoke inhalation remains one of the leading causes of death during structural fires, making low-smoke and non-combustible building systems increasingly valuable as building codes evolve.

Xeriant CEO Keith Duffy said, “NexPatch completes the NEXBOARD system. Builders and contractors can now achieve a fully fire-rated, monolithic surface with professional-grade finishing and repair capability while maintaining the superior fire, water, and mold resistance that NEXBOARD is known for. This is a game-changing addition that makes NEXBOARD even more practical and attractive for commercial, multifamily, hospitality, and residential projects.”

The Bigger Opportunity May Be Material Replacement

The most compelling aspect of the Xeriant thesis may not simply be fire protection. It may be the broader idea of replacing inefficient legacy materials with advanced composites engineered for modern infrastructure needs.

The world’s construction industry is facing mounting pressure from multiple directions simultaneously:

Rising insurance costs tied to fires and climate disasters

Escalating material shortages

Sustainability mandates

Waste disposal costs

Building-code modernization

Demand for longer-lasting infrastructure

Increased institutional ESG scrutiny





Traditional materials often fail across multiple categories simultaneously. Wood burns. Drywall degrades with water exposure. Mold remediation costs continue rising. Plastics and synthetic materials contribute to microplastic pollution and landfill accumulation. Meanwhile, rebuilding damaged structures generates even more waste.

Xeriant’s approach appears aimed at creating integrated material systems capable of addressing several of those pain points simultaneously.

Its NEXBOARD™ composite panels are marketed as fire-resistant, water-resistant, mold-resistant, lightweight, and structurally durable. If adopted at meaningful scale, systems like these could potentially reduce replacement cycles, lower maintenance costs, and decrease construction waste generation over time.

That matters because durability itself may become one of the most important sustainability metrics of the next decade.

Why the Business Model Matters

Another potentially important aspect of Xeriant’s strategy is that the company is not simply selling a single product. It appears to be building an expandable advanced materials platform through DUREVER™.

That distinction matters.

The global advanced materials market is attracting increasing investor attention because scalable platforms can often support multiple industries simultaneously, including:

Construction

Infrastructure

Aerospace

Transportation

Defense

Industrial manufacturing

Disaster-resilient housing





Rather than competing directly with commodity construction products on price alone, Xeriant appears to be positioning around performance differentiation.

That could become increasingly important as insurers, regulators, municipalities, and developers place greater emphasis on fire resilience, climate durability, and lifecycle economics.

Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group, stated, “By extending our proprietary fire-retardant formula into a companion joint compound, we have eliminated one of the last remaining weak points in fire-rated wall systems. NexPatch ensures that the fire performance of the panel itself carries through to every joint and repair.”

The Plastics Crisis Is Creating Massive Economic Incentives

According to McKinsey, plastic recycling and circular-material solutions could represent a $50 billion to $75 billion market opportunity by 2035. Meanwhile, the American Chemistry Council says more than $10 billion has already been committed to advanced recycling and circularity initiatives in the United States alone.

But the next phase of the sustainability movement may extend beyond recycling into outright material substitution.

Investors are increasingly focusing on companies capable of:

Reducing waste generation at the source

Extending infrastructure lifespans

Improving safety performance

Lowering remediation costs

Reducing environmental liabilities





That shift may create opportunities for advanced materials developers that can offer scalable, code-compliant alternatives to legacy systems.

In that context, Xeriant’s model may represent a different angle on solving the plastics and construction waste crisis, by helping reduce the dependence on vulnerable and disposable materials in the first place.

If governments and industries continue prioritizing resilient infrastructure, fire safety, sustainability, and lifecycle efficiency, advanced composite systems like NEXBOARD™ could find themselves participating in a much larger industrial transformation than the market currently recognizes.

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