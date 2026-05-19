Clean Power Alliance Launches its 2026 Clean Energy and Reliability Request for Offers

Los Angeles, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, today announced the release of its 2026 Clean Energy and Reliability Request for Offers (RFO). This solicitation reflects CPA’s continued commitment to clean energy, grid reliability and innovative procurement practices.

In addition to typical renewable energy and storage projects, the 2026 RFO is also seeking offers to add renewable generation and/or energy storage to projects already under contract with CPA. Through this solicitation, CPA will seek proposals to transition these single-use projects into co-located configurations by integrating additional renewable generation or energy storage resources. Examples include adding battery storage to existing standalone solar or wind projects, or adding solar or wind generation to existing standalone energy storage projects. Projects like these can maximize the efficient use of existing grid infrastructure.

“As California’s energy landscape continues to evolve, CPA is advancing procurement strategies to meet today’s reliability and clean energy demands with greater flexibility for projects navigating changing market and regulatory conditions,” said Lindsay Descagnia, CPA’s Vice President of Power Supply. “This RFO reflects CPA’s commitment to innovative, practical solutions that help accelerate new clean energy development, strengthen grid reliability and deliver long-term value to the communities we serve.”

The 2026 RFO invites proposals across seven distinct product categories:

1. Renewable Generation Only

Standard RPS-eligible resources such as solar and wind, along with baseload or firm renewable energy resources such as geothermal and biomass that qualify under CPUC Decision D.26-02-057 requirements and achieve an annual capacity factor of at least 80%.

2. Renewable Generation Plus Storage

Combines RPS-eligible renewable generation with storage systems offering a minimum of four hours of discharge. Storage capacity must not exceed 100% of the generation nameplate capacity.

3. Renewable Generation Plus Storage (CPA Paired Resource)

RPS generation paired with storage where one component is a resource under contract with CPA.

Add energy storage to a CPA standalone RPS generation facility. The storage duration must be at least four hours, and the storage power capacity cannot exceed 100% of the generation nameplate capacity.





Add an RPS generation resource to a CPA standalone energy storage project. RPS-eligible generation (such as solar, wind and geothermal). The capacity cannot exceed 100% of the storage nameplate capacity.

4. Standalone Storage

Storage-only projects providing a minimum of four hours of energy capacity, supporting grid flexibility and reliability during periods of peak demand.

5. Resource Adequacy-Only

Resource adequacy-only offers from qualifying technologies, including storage or dispatchable thermal resources, to meet regulatory reliability requirements.

6. PCC1 Energy-Only (Fixed Price or Index-Plus)

Offers of RPS-eligible generation—such as solar, wind or geothermal—priced either at a fixed rate or as index-plus contracts. These are classified as PCC1 for compliance under California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard.

7. Dispatchable Thermal Energy with RA Contracts

Includes existing gas-fired generation projects using cleaner operations, such as pairing with storage to reduce emissions or blending with green hydrogen or renewable biogas. These projects must include resource adequacy capacity and measures to minimize impacts on local air quality.

CPA has historically used its annual RFOs to meet California renewable energy and compliance requirements. This RFO seeks proposals to support compliance with California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Decision D.26‑02‑057, with a specific focus on long‑duration energy storage (LDES) and firm, zero‑emitting generation. In addition, the RFO aims to meet a larger share of CPA’s energy and resource adequacy needs through long‑term contracts, reducing reliance on more volatile short‑term market purchases and helping to stabilize customer electricity bills.

Review CPA’s 2026 Clean Energy and Reliability RFO here.

A webinar about the RFO process will take place June 2, 2026, at 11 a.m. PDT. Offers are due June 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. PDT. Proposers must register on the RFO website to receive RFO documents and participate in the webinar.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A from S&P Global Ratings.

Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org

View CPA’s most recent Impact Report