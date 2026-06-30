Clean Power Alliance Launches 2026 Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation and Customer Programs Request for Information

Los Angeles, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, is excited to announce the launch of two complementary innovation initiatives: the 2026 Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation for emerging clean energy generation and storage technologies, and a Program Innovation Request for Information (RFI) focused on new ideas for customer programs and partnerships.

"Innovation is critical to building a cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy future," said Ted Bardacke, CEO of Clean Power Alliance. "We're inviting entrepreneurs, technology developers and industry leaders to help shape the next generation of clean energy solutions."

Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation

The Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation seeks to identify and support early-stage clean energy projects that introduce novel approaches to clean renewable or carbon-free generation and/or energy storage —particularly those that may not meet the criteria of CPA’s traditional Requests for Offers (RFOs)—but offer strong potential to enhance CPA’s clean energy portfolio or operations.

The primary goal of this solicitation is to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies that can play a key role in California’s transition to a sustainable energy future. By partnering with innovative businesses, CPA aims to bring forward solutions that can be scaled to meet the state’s energy needs, reduce its carbon footprint and create opportunities for emerging technologies as they advance in their commercialization process.

The Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation is open for submissions, starting on June 29, 2026. Emerging technologies proposals will be due in mid-December and proposers will be notified of selection or non-selection in early 2027.

"We're launching this solicitation as part of our ongoing commitment to advancing California's clean energy landscape," said Lindsay Descagnia, vice president of power supply at Clean Power Alliance. "By creating opportunities for emerging technologies and new approaches to clean energy generation and storage, we seek to accelerate solutions that can strengthen grid reliability, support California's clean energy goals and deliver long-term value for our communities."

Emerging Technologies Eligibility

The Innovation Solicitation invites proposals for emerging clean energy technologies that could be in the early stages of development. This includes innovations in renewable or carbon-free power technologies, energy storage capabilities and other advanced solutions designed to meet the growing energy demands of California. The resource must be located (or intended to be located) within California Independent System Operator (CAISO) territory or able to deliver energy to the CAISO grid. Projects within this track must meet a minimum size requirement of 1 megawatt (MW) with a maximum size requirement of 50 MW and have a projected commercial readiness date of no later than 2037. Fossil fuel-based generation with carbon capture is not eligible currently.

For projects selected from the Innovation Solicitation, proposers may elect to receive a formal letter of support from CPA for the project or enter into an agreement with CPA that would, upon successful completion of defined development milestones, allow the project to be shortlisted for negotiations of a power purchase agreement. These award mechanisms are designed to facilitate project advancement and contribute to its ultimate success.

Program Innovation Request for Information

The Program Innovation Request for Information focuses on ideas for new customer programs and partnerships that can benefit CPA’s communities and customers. This request is aimed at identifying creative solutions that go beyond traditional energy procurement, creating value for both the organization and its diverse customer base. Based on submissions, CPA may open a competitive procurement process to consider contracting for promising concepts that enhance CPA’s operations and benefit its customers.

"Innovation doesn't stop at energy procurement," said Joanne O'Neill, senior director of programs at Clean Power Alliance. "We're looking for creative ideas, technologies and partnerships that can help customers save energy, reduce costs, increase resilience and participate more fully in the clean energy transition. This request for information is an opportunity to identify solutions that can create meaningful benefits for the diverse communities we serve."

How to Participate

Interested participants can download the complete submission guidelines—including the terms and conditions, evaluation criteria and proposal requirements—from the Contracting Opportunities page on CPA's website.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A from S&P Global Ratings.

Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org

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