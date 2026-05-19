As Data Center Backlash Intensifies, New Research Reveals What Communities Want to Hear

LIVONIA, Mich., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Escalent and Hahn explore consumer sentiment around data centers across 13 states with significant current and/or planned data center activity. As discussion about data centers and the infrastructure to support them increasingly becomes part of local, regional and statewide conversations, data center stakeholders, including but not limited to utilities, retail electric providers, data center developers, regulators and policymakers, have an opportunity to enhance communication around job creation and economic impact.

Tracking Public Perception of Data Centers

While public awareness of data centers is rising quickly, there is a lack of understanding of what data centers are and how they affect local communities. Two-thirds (66%) of consumers surveyed report only a basic understanding or limited knowledge of data centers, highlighting a significant opportunity for education and communication. In addition, only 23% of consumers say they feel comfortable living within a 10-mile radius of a data center, presenting a notable challenge for developers.

Among the primary drivers of opposition to data centers are concerns about electricity costs, grid reliability and proximity to homes. Meanwhile, public support is largely driven by job creation and positive economic impact. As individuals seek out trusted information in the data center conversation, there is an opportunity for credible, objective voices to lead the discussion. The research suggests utilities are among the stakeholder groups best positioned to fill this role, with nearly half (46%) of consumers saying they trust electric providers to offer clear, factual information about data centers.

“Many of the top concerns around data centers are tied directly to electricity costs and grid reliability,” said Jason Stephenson, a vice president in the Energy practice at Escalent . “That means utilities and retail electric providers have an important role to play in addressing consumer concerns and correcting misconceptions. However, no single organization or entity can carry this conversation alone. To build trust among consumers, data center stakeholders—from utilities and retail electric providers to developers, regulators and policymakers—need to align on consistent, factual messaging that helps the public better understand the benefits and local impacts of data center development.”

Winning Consumer Trust in the Data Center Debate

At present, utilities, developers and other key stakeholders are struggling to communicate effectively about the benefits, opportunities and challenges posed by data centers. To gain traction in the data center debate, organizations must first understand how perspectives differ across audiences. Support is won or lost at the local level, and the research illustrates how consumer attitudes vary significantly based on demographics and geography, with rural and suburban residents showing greater concern than their urban counterparts.

“Organizations cannot afford to rely on one-size-fits-all messaging when it comes to data centers,” said Jeff Hahn, principal of Hahn. “Attitudes vary by audience, geography and community context, and data center stakeholders need to understand those differences before they communicate. From there, they can tailor messaging to reflect local concerns, address points of resistance and reinforce the benefits most relevant to each audience.”

Earning the License to Operate

Escalent and Hahn’s research shows that public support for data centers hinges on how clearly data center stakeholders speak to both the benefits and concerns associated with these projects. Consumers recognize the potential upsides, including job creation and local economic growth. However, questions about energy use, resource strain and rising costs quickly escalate into backlash and opposition when not addressed proactively.

Consumers are seeking leadership and guidance on the pros and cons of data centers, creating an opportunity for trusted voices, such as utilities, to serve as sources of knowledge. However, earning the license to operate will require that these stakeholders engage before consumer opposition takes hold, providing clear, factual information that addresses ratepayer anxieties and helps communities evaluate data center development with greater confidence.

To learn more about Escalent and Hahn’s Data Center Communications Playbook research into consumer sentiment about data center growth and data-driven strategies to effective data center communication, visit escalent.co .

About the Data Center Communications Playbook study

This study was conducted among 3,417 respondents who are household heads or coheads ages 18+ across 13 states—Virginia, Texas, California, Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, North Carolina, Indiana, Florida and New Mexico—from March 3 to March 23, 2026. Respondents were weighted to ensure representation across key demographics such as age, education, region, race and ethnicity. The sample for this research comes from an opt-in online panel. As such, any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress—turning a deep understanding of our clients’ worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

About Hahn

Hahn is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency with 50 years of experience building brands that power, nourish and improve everyday life. Specializing in the energy and electric utility sectors, Hahn combines data-driven strategy, predictive analytics and persuasive communications to help organizations translate complex challenges into messaging that builds trust, strengthens stakeholder relationships, and drives measurable business outcomes. Recognized as PRovoke Media’s 2024 North America Digital Agency of the Year and 2025 Data-Driven Agency of the Year, Hahn helps clients lead confidently through transformation, innovation and growth.

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